Visitor center highlights regional tourism

SALISBURY — The Maria Miles Visitor Center, located at Exit 90 south on Interstate 95, hosted an open house Friday to highlight its role in serving an average of 328,000 travelers per year, as well as approximately 200 businesses through the North of Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Now in its 22nd year of operation, the center, named after former Salisbury Chamber of Commerce President Maria Miles, is open daily year-round.
The center is a gateway to Massachusetts from the north, providing information to travelers about attractions, accommodations, activities, food and shopping.
Ann Marie Casey, executive director of the North of Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Keiko Orrall, executive director of the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, discussed how vital tourism is as an economic engine for Essex County and the state.
Each year, the regional tourism councils across the state depend on public-private partnerships to help offset operating costs for state-owned visitor centers, which serve more than 2.5 million travelers annually and cost more than $1 million for staffing and overhead.
The fiscal 2021 and 2022 budgets did not include funding for these centers.
"We are hopeful that the Legislature can work with us to devise a predictable source of funding to keep us open and safe," Casey said.
Radio host Hank Morse of North Shore 104.9 WBOQ-FM, broadcasted live from outside the center, while Woodman's of Essex served its award-winning chowder throughout the morning.
At least 15 local and state legislators were in attendance, as well as plenty of local vendors.
