SALISBURY — A newcomer to local politics is promising “a loud voice” in his run for a Board of Selectmen.
There are two three-year seats available on the board in the town election May 11.
Incumbents Charles “Chuck” Takesian Jr. and Donna Abdulla have announced their candidacies and will face a challenge from auto repair shop owner Robert Roy Jr.
This is Roy’s first run for office.
“I’m just a new, loud voice,” he said Wednesday. “If there is anybody who has felt like they have not been treated right by Town Hall, they will have somebody that will be a loud, vocal supporter.”
Roy, 50, is a 20-year resident of Salisbury and owns Rob Roy Auto Sales and Service on Main Street. He sparked controversy last year when he displayed signs in front of his business in support of Donald Trump, a Confederate flag sign, and signs that were derogatory toward Democrat Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris during the presidential campaign.
“We need some changes,” Roy said of his campaign for selectman. “Everything is about the beach and nothing is about the rest of the town. My property taxes have doubled over the past 10 years and they haven’t even done a reappraisal yet. It has just doubled.”
Roy also said Salisbury should offer trash collection, adding, “It’s time for trash pickup for everybody.”
Roy, a native of Kingston, New Hampshire, was the subject of criticism last summer when he posted a “Joe and the Hoe Sniff and Blow Tour 2020” sign in front of his business, which he admitted was a reference to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Roy also received an earful from angry residents and nonresidents about a more recent sign that featured a picture of Biden morphing into the face of Adolf Hitler and read, “Only a Dictator, 52 Executive Orders, 20 Days. Rules by Executive Order” during a hearing on his business license before selectmen March 10.
“National politics and local politics are different,” Roy said. “We all complain about our taxes and who wouldn’t want trash pickup? We have literally four or five trash pickup companies in town. We can narrow that down to one company and give everybody a deal. I believe that has been voted in a few times. It’s about time it showed up.”
Roy said he is unhappy with Town Manager Neil Harrington, adding, “It is time for him to go.”
Takesian, 68, is running for a third consecutive, three-year term. The Methuen native said he fully supports the town manager.
“Neil runs this town very well,” Takesian said. “We are in great financial shape. Do I agree with him 100% of the time? Of course not. But, for the most part, he has been a tremendous asset to this town. There’s no reason to have him leave.”
Takesian has lived in Salisbury for more than four decades. He is seeking reelection to “continue the progress that has happened in the last five to six years.”
“We have a new library and a new police station,” he said. “I want to see the welcome center go through and the construction of the water main on Bridge Road and the sewer on Lafayette Road. But most importantly, I want to continue to represent my constituents and answer every call I get and take their message forward.”
Abdulla, 66, manages Lee’s Seafood at Joe’s Playland. The Methuen native has been in town for more than 40 years and said she believes the past three years as a selectman qualify her for a second term.
“I want to keep moving forward with Salisbury,” she said. “We have a lot going on and a lot that I want to see completed. The board, as a whole, is really working toward moving forward. I want to stay there. I want to make Salisbury proud of being Salisbury.”
Abdulla pointed to the Lafayette Road sewer project as a welcome addition to town.
“That is going to make a big difference and it is an opportunity for Salisbury to move forward,” she said. “I want to ask Salisbury to let me continue in my role of selectman. Give me the opportunity that you have already given me. I want to listen more, I want to learn more from you.”
Abdulla also voiced her support for Harrington.
“Financially, we couldn’t be in a better place and I think it is a testament to Neil’s leadership,” Abdulla said. “There are so many dedicated town employees and volunteers who I have met over the past three years and Neil is a great leader for them. I think we are very fortunate.”
Takesian and Abdulla declined to comment directly on Roy’s candidacy but both said they welcome a political newcomer.
“I welcome a good campaign,” Takesian said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
