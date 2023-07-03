Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with more showers at times. High 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.