NEWBURYPORT — After more than a decade of political service, at-Large City Councilor Bruce Vogel announced Monday he will be stepping down at the end of the year.
Vogel said he intends to serve out the rest of his two-year term and will then move to Annapolis, Maryland, to be closer to his family.
"This decision wasn't made lightly at all but it did come with a considerable amount of encouragement from my daughter and my grandchildren," he said. "As a friend of mine so eloquently said, 'you best do it while you can still walk.'"
Vogel spent a collective 14 years on the council but he began his public service career when he became a member of what was then the Youth Commission in 1999.The Youth Commission, headed by Vogel for three of the five years he served, was responsible for implementing and overseeing the development of Newburyport’s youth skatepark, according to Vogel.
"That was my first contact in being involved with the Newburyport community," he said.
Holding a degree in municipal recreation, Vogel served on the commission for five years and eventually became the Ward 5 city councilor in 2004. He was re-elected to the seat in 2005 but lost another bid for reelection in 2007, when he was also dealing with his wife, Paula's cancer diagnosis. Vogel took six years off from the council after that but he returned after a successful run for at-large councilor in 2014.
"I am a progressive vote," he said.
His wife died around the same time.
Mayor Sean Reardon has submitted a trio of renovation plans along with a $5.7 million bond order to move Newburyport Youth Services to 59 Low St., and Vogel said he is proudest of his support for that department.
"I was part of a group of people who played a considerable role in getting that project to where it is today," he said. "I was also there when (director Andrea Egmont) was hired, which was one of the best things that has ever happened to this community."
Reardon declined to comment when asked for reaction to Vogel's announcement.
Vogel had taken out nomination papers earlier this year to run for another two-year term on the council but said he would rather see other "progressive-minded" people run in his place.
He also threw his support behind Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue.
"She and I have become friends and I am supporting her now. As the rest of the slate becomes clear, I'll then let my feelings be known," he said.
Donahue said she is honored by Vogel's support.
"Bruce has a fair amount of institutional knowledge and he has worked with many, many a different personality," she said. "I appreciate that he recognizes something in me that might be of value. That means a lot."
Donahue added she and Vogel have been vocal advocates for the NYS project and they also see eye-to-eye on the redevelopment of the former Brown School.
"We have a lot of commonalities, as it turns out," she said. "I consider him someone to admire for what he has contributed to the community, over all of these years. I also appreciate what he stood up and fought for which, in my opinion, is for the betterment of the community and thinking of the kids and the youth. I wish him the best."
Vogel said he's wondering what it will be like to walk down the street, once he's off the council next year and not receive four or five "hellos" along the way.
"I know shopping is going to be much easier and I think that's kind of funny," he said. "But I have had a tremendous, tremendous amount of support over the years. How do you thank people for that? I just don't know the words you use to say how much you appreciate the kindness and the thoughtfulness that's come your way, when you're trying your darnedest to represent people of all thoughts and positions."
Vogel said he intends to continue laughing at his bad golf shots and ride his bicycle but he'll just be doing it a little further south in Maryland.
"I also hope to do some sailing," he said.
