Volunteers bring supermarket to elders, shut-ins

AMESBURY — Greater Newburyport residents have always pulled together in tough times and the COVID-19 crisis is no different.
Municipal buildings in Newburyport and Amesbury were closed to the public last month and employees from the Amesbury Council on Aging, Youth Recreation and the Fire Department have been volunteering their time making sure food is still getting to those who need it.
The volunteer program works simply: A person who can’t get out during the crisis and needs groceries calls the Emergency Operation Center at 978-388-8155. The center then contacts a volunteer coordinator.
Council on Aging Director Doreen Arnfield and her program coordinator, Andrew Suggs, along with Youth Recreation’s Kathy Crowley, Julie Mitchell and Jimmy Olsen as well as Deputy Fire Chief Jim Nolan, have each been taking shifts coordinating the program.
“If someone is unable to get to the store themselves because they are compromised and they need food or toilet paper or something like that, the EOC gives one of us a call,” Arnfield said. “We started out by anticipating a great need for people wanting someone to bring food to them. Especially for people who are compromised. We don’t want them going to the store.”
One of the city’s volunteer coordinators takes the person’s order, which is filled quickly by Vermette’s Super Market. One of roughly 40 volunteers then delivers the order to the customer.
“It’s a collaborative of all of us working together,” Vermette’s store manager Gerry Morin said. “We had a few bugs to work out on the first few orders, but we have it running pretty smoothly now.”
All orders at Vermette’s are taken and paid for over the phone and the entire process takes just a couple of hours, according to Arnfield.
“The volunteer goes out and picks it up and it is done,” she said.
Nolan has been working with Vermette’s and said the local food store “has been fantastic to work with.”
“They all do a fantastic job there,” Nolan said. “They really are hometown heroes. They always donate to anything that we ask for and they are always active. It is really good to have them in the community.”
“We like to support the community because the community supports us,” Morin said. “We want to keep that going.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
