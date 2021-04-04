NEWBURYPORT – More than 330 people in Greater Newburyport were treated to Easter weekend meals on Saturday, delivered by a crew of volunteers with Operation Warming Hearts.
Volunteers took over the kitchen at Hope Church in Newburyport to cook and package a full-course ham dinner, which some 30 volunteers then drove to individual homes and apartments Saturday morning.
Operation Warming Hearts, Inc., was started by Donald Jarvis, Tiffany Learned, and Paul Riopelle to pull together a community of people looking to do good things for their friends, family, and neighbors in Greater Newburyport.
On Saturday, the group also prepared dozens of Easter baskets with food and flowers, which were delivered to the Link House and other residences in the region.
