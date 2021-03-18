Volunteers give vaccine clinic a boost

AMESBURY — More than 200 volunteers helped 2,400 Massachusetts residents receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination over the weekend and those volunteers say they were happy to help.
Amesbury, Newburyport, Salisbury, Rowley, Newbury, West Newbury, Merrimac, Groveland and Georgetown have joined to together to create the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative, which hosted its first mass vaccination clinic at Amesbury High School over the weekend.
The clinic went smoothly by all accounts, thanks in no small part to the volunteer squad, many of whom are local teachers and school employees.
Newburyport Public Schools occupational therapist Erin Rich is the director of volunteer staffing for the collaborative.
She said the collaborative must coordinate with 175 to 180 volunteers on-site, as well as 20 to 30 home-based volunteers each week.
“We have a lot of very eager community members,” Rich said. “We haven’t had any trouble getting volunteers. We also have a significant wait list of volunteers, which is a good problem to have.”
Volunteers who can commit to working at least four six-hour shifts are eligible to receive vaccinations, according to Rich.
“People have been very enthusiastic about giving back to their community and helping our community vaccinate Massachusetts residents,” she said.
Bruce McBrien is the instructional technologist at Amesbury Elementary School but spent the weekend giving his time as a scribe at the vaccination clinic.
“I welcomed people, I confirmed their identity, and found out which arm they would like to have the shot in,” McBrien said. “I had one woman come practically dancing down to the table prepared with her shoulder already bared. She was so excited to get her vaccination. She was probably in her 80s, it was just great.”
He said most of the vaccine recipients were very upbeat.
“One woman was close to tears when she was getting it,” McBrien said. “For her, this meant that she would have more freedom to visit with people. I think everyone who came was glad to be there and those who were providing the service were really glad to be able to do it, myself included.”
He praised the work of the collaborative’s many public health nurses and administrators for an extremely well-run clinic.
Interim Amesbury Health Director Ken Berkenbush “really had his ducks all lined up,” McBrien said. “All the protocols and procedures were in place. You could see how seriously everybody was taking it.”
Tara Conway, a school adjustment counselor at John C. Page Elementary School in West Newbury, worked the 8:30 a.m.-to-1 p.m. shift on Sunday.
“The people there were amazing,” Conway said. “They were so thankful and appreciative, and relieved to have finally gotten an opportunity to get vaccinated. I enjoy helping people in any way that I can. So, it was a great experience.”
She said the patients were happy the clinic was clean and comfortable.
“They felt safe and cared for,” she said. “Everything ran so smoothly.”
Rich said receiving a vaccination can make a person go from feeling hopeless to hopeful.
“There have been lots of tears of joy,” Rich said. “Many of the patients and the volunteers were thrilled to be there.”
She added that the collaborative is an “amazing, grassroots effort.”
“From politicians to health agents to public health nurses, this collaboration has been just amazing,” Rich said. “It gives me some real excitement for potential initiatives moving forward. This is totally the way things are supposed to work.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
