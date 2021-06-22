Volunteers needed for bike, pedestrian trail    

NEWBURYPORT — The Parker River Clean Water Association seeks volunteers to finish spreading stone dust on the Gloria Braunhardt bike and pedestrian trail on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers are asked to meet at the Hale Street entrance to the trail, just beyond UFP Technologies near the Interstate 95 overpass.
The primary job is to spread stone dust on a 600-foot stretch of the south end of the bike trail. Because of the sensitive wetlands adjoining this stretch, heavy equipment cannot be used.
The association received a $40,000 Recreational Trails Program grant from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation to make the 1.2-mile trail accessible to people with disabilities and upgrade it to proper bike path standards.
But the all-volunteer organization has to foot roughly $10,000 as a match to receive the money. Volunteer hours generated by people working on Saturday can become a part of those matching funds.
Volunteers are asked to bring wheelbarrows, shovels and rakes, and the Clean Water Association also will have tools. Gloves, bug spray and water will be available.
The goal is to ensure a person using a wheelchair makes it from the start of the trail to the abandoned I-95 roadbed that makes up most of the bike trail.
Names and hometowns of volunteers are required so the organization can log them for DCR reimbursement.
For more information: www.parker-river.org and www.littlerivertrailsystem.com or call Jerry Mullins at 978-618-9154.
