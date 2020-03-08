WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Arts Foundation invites residents of the tri-town region and beyond to get in touch with their creative side by volunteering to perform for the third annual “Fairy Tale Hayride.”
The event is an afternoon of fresh air and performing arts for young children and their parents and grandparents, featuring a song-filled wagon ride to skits set in the fields of Long Hill Orchard, along with pony rides, face painting, photos with a princess, and farm treats and ice cream available for purchase.
The local nonprofit arts foundation seeks a handful of participants, ages 13 to adult, to act in the brief skits. No previous acting experience or ability to memorize lines required — just a general knowledge of beloved children’s fairy tales and rhymes, along with a willingness to take fun, creative risks with others from the community in a theater art project.
It’s a good opportunity for teens who need to earn community service credits, for senior citizens looking to get more involved, or for anyone wishing to give back to the community in a fun and creative way.
Led by Director Josef Allen, a Pentucket Regional High School graduate and arts foundation member, volunteers must be available to rehearse on April 11 and April 19 and to perform from noon to 4 p.m. at the “Fairytale Hayride” on April 25.
For more information or to sign up for a volunteer spot, visit www.pentucketarts.org or email pentucketarts@gmail.com.
