Volunteers needed for Moving Wall visit to Plum Island Airport

PLUM ISLAND — Volunteers are needed for the Labor Day weekend appearance of The Moving Wall, a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., coming to Plum Island Airport.
The Moving Wall, which has been touring the country for nearly 30 years, will be at the Newbury airstrip from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6.
It will be set up Sept. 2 and taken down Sept. 7. Its two structures now travel the country from April through November, spending about a week at each site.
Dennis Palazzo, who is spearheading the effort along with Yankee Homecoming, which is acting as its official host, said volunteers are needed for traffic control, parking, escorts and even grief counseling.
The genesis for the replica wall came in 1982, when John Devitt attended the Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedication and vowed to share that experience with those who did not have the opportunity to go to Washington.
Devitt, Norris Shears, Gerry Haver and other Vietnam veterans built The Moving Wall. It went on display for the first time in Tyler, Texas, in October 1984, according to The Moving Wall’s website.
The wall’s last visit to the area came in 2005 when it spent a weekend in Amesbury, Palazzo said. The wall will be coming from Missouri, and Palazzo hopes to arrange events to mark its appearance, including a flyover, motorcycle escort, military-inspired band and wreath-laying ceremony.
Helping significantly is the $20,000 he and others have raised so far.
“It’s going to be a really great experience for the community – a really solemn, moving experience, especially for Vietnam veterans,” Palazzo said.
Asked how many people may visit the wall over the long weekend, Palazzo said when it stopped at a town roughly the same size as Newbury a few years ago, it drew about 20,000 people.
Bringing The Moving Wall back to Greater Newburyport has been a project 10 years in the making, according to Palazzo, who said he was able to reserve an appearance last winter. His first hope was to set it up in Newburyport but when the city and he could not get together on a suitable location and time, he reached out to Newbury officials.
Among them were Police Chief John Lucey Jr. Through their combined efforts, Plum Island Airport was deemed the best possible spot in terms of traffic, crowd control and parking, according to Palazzo. After reaching an agreement with airport managers, the wall visit became a reality.
Lucey said his biggest concern is getting motorists in and out of the airport area, especially in terms of parking.
But based on his department’s experience handling traffic and parking for large events, including the annual sunflower bloom at Colby Farm, he expects a “safe flow of traffic.”
“We feel confident,” he said.
For more about The Moving Wall: http://www.themovingwall.org/.
For more information on volunteering, visit the event’s Facebook page: facebook.com/events/357245822621146.
