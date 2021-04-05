Volunteers needed for work on bike, pedestrian trail

NEWBURYPORT – Members of the Parker River Clean Water Association are seeking volunteers to help work on improving the Gloria Braunhardt bike and pedestrian trail on Saturday, April 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers are asked to wear masks and to meet at the Hale Street entrance to the Gloria Braunhardt Bike Trail, which is the trail closest to I-95 overpass. Proper social distancing will be observed during the work.
The Clean Water Association received a $40,000 Recreational Trails Program grant from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation to make the 1.2-mile trail accessible for people with mobility challenges and to upgrade it to proper bike path standards.
But the association, an all-volunteer organization, must foot roughly $10,000 as a match to receive the funds. Volunteer hours generated by people working on Saturday can become a part of those matching funds. Volunteers are asked to bring shovels and rakes, hammers (or a sturdy mallet) and the Clean Water Association also will have tools. Volunteers also should bring gloves. Water will be available.
The main objective is to complete the tasks that would finish the Eagle Scout candidate project that was started in 2018. The wetlands are only 30 inches away from the 600 foot south end of the bike path. Erosion boards need to be properly seated and then staked into the ground so the stone dust in the path does not seep into the marsh.
Names and hometowns of volunteers will be taken so the organization can log the information for DCR reimbursement.
For more information: www.parker-river.org and www.littlerivertrailsystem.com or call Jerry A. Mullins at 978-618-9154.
