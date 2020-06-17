Volunteers needed for work on bike, pedestrian trail

NEWBURYPORT – Members of the Parker River Clean Water Association are seeking volunteers to help work on improving the Gloria Braunhardt bike and pedestrian trail on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers are asked to wear masks and to meet at the Storey Avenue entrance to the Little River Nature Trail directly across from the park and ride lot.
The Clean Water Association received a $40,000 Recreational Trails Program grant from the Department of Conservation and Recreation to make the 1.2-mile trail handicapped accessible and upgrade it to proper bike path standards.
But PRCWA, an all-volunteer organization, has to foot roughly $10,000 as a match to receive the funds. Volunteer hours generated by people working on Saturday can become a part of those matching funds.
Volunteers are asked to bring shovels, rakes and clippers, and the Clean Water Association also will have tools. Volunteers also should bring gloves. Bug spray and water will be available.
Two groups will head out to the end of Colby Farm Lane. The first is the tick patrol, trimming anything that comes into contact with a hiker on the path. This could be a good task for those who wish to help but want to practice strict social distancing. Bring along clippers, gloves, bug spray, and a small hand saw or pruner for hanging branches.
The second task requires hiker’s savvy, a stapler with lots of staples and a bag of trail markers and signs. The group needs to replace old signs, many of which were worn down by the winter weather.
One group will stay at Storey Avenue and widen the French drain near the cell tower and use a post-hole digger on two holes that need to go down three to four feet. Names and hometowns of volunteers are required so the organization can log it for DCR reimbursement.
The final group needs to head for Hale Street at the other end of the bike trail. Erosion boards will be dragged and positioned to replace the silt fence at the south end of the bike trail.
For more information: www.parker-river.org and www.littlerivertrailsystem.com or call Jerry A. Mullins at 978-618-9154.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.