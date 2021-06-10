NEWBURYPORT – Members of the Parker River Clean Water Association are seeking volunteers to help work on improving the Gloria Braunhardt bike and pedestrian trail on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers are asked to meet at the Storey Avenue entrance to the Gloria Braunhardt Bike/Pedestrian Trail. Additional parking is across from the Park & Ride lot. From there, crews will work on the north and south end (Hale Street) of the trail’s stone dust paths.
The Clean Water Association received a $40,000 Recreational Trails Program grant from the Department of Conservation and Recreation to make the 1.2-mile trail handicapped accessible and upgrade it to proper bike path standards.
But the all-volunteer organization has to foot roughly $10,000 as a match to receive the funds. Volunteer hours generated by people working on Saturday can become a part of those matching funds.
Volunteers are asked to bring wheelbarrows, shovels and rakes, and the association also will have tools. Gloves, bug spray and water will be provided.
The objective is to finish spreading stone dust. To prevent erosion, and to make the paths suitable for wheelchair use, the stone dust paths need to be 4 inches deep. Presently, there is only a skim coat of dust on the paths making them subject to erosion and gutting.
Names and hometowns of volunteers are required so the organization can log it for DCR reimbursement.
For more information: www.parker-river.org and www.littlerivertrailsystem.com or call Jerry A. Mullins at 978-618-9154.
