WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Arts Foundation seeks a limited number of volunteers to help scare the wits out of the community at its second annual Maple Crest Farm Terror Trail.
Actors ages 14 to adult are needed to help haunt the trail and corn field at the historic farm located at 102 Moulton St. on Sat. Oct. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. (rain date Oct 30).
"This is a great opportunity for high school students who need to earn community service points and for others in the community who are just looking to get in the Halloween spirit. Must be reliable and willing to embrace your inner fiend. No prior acting experience is needed to join this evening of spooky fun for the community," organizers said.
An experienced theatrical director will guide the actors on the "art of the scare" at a brief pre-event training session. There are also openings for a few non-acting volunteers to participate. To learn more or to sign up to be part of this year’s terror trail, contact Josef Allen josefgallen@gmail.com.
Part of the Arts Foundation’s Arts & Agriculture Initiative which seeks fun ways to use the arts to raise public awareness about local farms, this event is sponsored in part through the Newburyport Bank. For more information on the Pentucket Arts Foundation visit www.pentucketarts.com
