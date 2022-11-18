AMESBURY — The Beatles conquered America around the same time locals attended the then-town's first holiday fair. Now a city, Amesbury is gearing up for its 58th iteration thanks to the help of volunteers, many of whom weren't born back then.
The parade will begin at 3:30 p.m., on Dec. 3, as the procession makes its way from Sparhawk Street to Market Square. Co-leaders of the volunteer parade committee, Michelle Lamott and Jessica Ducrow, have been working to get everything set up to make this year’s parade another success. So far, they have snagged 37 registered participants, and Lamott provided an overview of what it means to be a part of the parade.
“Most people have some type of banner announcing who they are, or they can march, or they can make a float. I think the floats are the best, obviously, but there have been some great people who march, like we have the Minutemen groups who march, and that's a crowd favorite,” Lamott said. “Our Neighbors' Table has a band in it. We have the council churches in every year. So we have a few staple groups who do it every year with us, the Essex County Beekeepers, the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, sports."
There will be two new participants in this year’s parade, but Lamott said she plans to keep them a surprise. She told The Daily News that she originally got involved with the parade to make sure there would actually be one.
“So in 2016, I was a Girl Scout leader for my daughter's troop, and I had called the chamber (Chamber of Commerce) to see about what the theme of the parade was. And then I found out that there was no theme, there was no parade, because the people who took over had to step down. So there was not going to be any parade,” Lamott said. “So that's when I took over and I had posted on Facebook that was going to do the parade and if anyone wanted to help, they can.”
Lamott said that after friend and fellow organizer Kate Currie stepped down this year, Ducrow stepped in to help. Ducrow, who originally worked as a volunteer for the parade, listed her responsibilities as creating promotions through social media, organizing fundraisers, general messaging about the event, and registering participants and communicating with them.
“I’m proud to be a part of it and I know that folks look forward to it every year,” Ducrow said. “So we work really hard to make sure that we deliver what folks are looking for, and that's that kind of holiday magic, that holiday spirit.”
The parade caps off each year with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus and the lighting of the Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas tree. Lamott had a hard time picking her favorite part of the proceedings.
“Well, for me personally, it's just at 3:30 when it starts and the fire trucks get the sirens going and they start, that just means it's starting, it's happening” Lamott said. “And then as we get into the center of town, into Market Square, and the kids all see Santa and Mrs. Claus. It's that moment of seeing their faces and seeing the kids lose their mind at seeing Santa.”
Ducrow said she relishes the opportunity to help families create holiday memories.
“I just think about it from the perspective of newer, young families,” Ducrow said. “You know, this could be their first exposure to a big holiday event, and it really sets the tone for the holiday season and just seeing kids and families faces as you walk down the parade route, there is no better feeling.”
