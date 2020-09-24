NEWBURYPORT — Operation Warming Hearts, Anna Jaques Hospital and The Salvation Army of Newburyport are preparing to cook and deliver free Thanksgiving-style dinners to hundreds of members of the community Saturday as a way to help people struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Operation Warming Hearts is a nonprofit organization founded by Newbury resident and veteran activist Donald Jarvis.
Tiffany Learned, a volunteer event organizer with Operation Warming Hearts, said she, Jarvis and fellow volunteer Paul Riopelle knew people had been “hit really hard with a lot of different things financially and emotionally” these past several months.
“This has been a difficult year for everybody so instead of just kind of sitting around and wondering what we could do, we decided to get to work and make it happen,” she said.
The meals include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, a dinner roll and a dessert.
Volunteers will cook and carve the turkeys at Anna Jaques, while the rest of the preparations will take place at The Salvation Army on Water Street. Volunteers will make the deliveries Saturday.
The volunteers originally planned to prepare and distribute about 400 meals but as more and more requests were received, that number rose to nearly 500.
“When the phones started ringing off the hook with people signing up and our inboxes filling up with people looking to get a turkey delivery, we knew we were onto something,” Learned said.
Earlier this year, the group organized similar food deliveries in communities between Haverhill and Newburyport, but Learned said that was just the start. After this weekend, the group hopes to host at least two more food delivery efforts before the year ends.
“We will make 500 look like nothing with the numbers we want to pull off around the holidays,” she said, adding that it all goes back to just “trying to do something good in our community.”
This weekend’s efforts will all be in accordance with local and state public health guidelines. Learned said people will wear masks, respect social distancing and make things as contactless as possible.
“It’s all volunteers,” Learned said. “Everything’s a donation. Everything is from people just opening up their hearts and wallets, and helping out and knowing there’s a need in the community.”
For more information about Operation Warming Hearts, visit www.facebook.com/operationwarminghearts.
