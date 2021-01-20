NEWBURY — A vote on whether to permit a 24-hour gas station and drive-thru coffee spot on Central Street could happen as early as next month. But Planning Board members have varying degrees of concern about the project, and board member George Morse said he opposes the plan.
At a recent site plan review and special permit hearing, the board received input on traffic from Gary Hebert of Stantec Consulting and briefly reviewed a list of criteria in the zoning bylaws that planners must apply when making a final decision. Planner Larry Murphy recused himself and associate member Mary Stohn took his seat at the hearing.
Working on behalf of applicant A.L. Prime Energy of Saugus, Anthony Guba, an engineer, seeks to put in a gas station, convenience store and drive-up coffee venue at 23 Central St. where a single-family home now stands.
Critics of the project expressed concern about the anticipated traffic implications for the neighborhood — a topic the Planning Board has been considering for several months.
A traffic analysis determined the following estimated increases in traffic on Central Street: From the Interstate 95 ramps to Fruit Street, a 37% increase in vehicles per hour during each peak period in the morning and afternoon; and a 34% increase in vehicles per day over a 24-hour period; At Central Court/east driveway, 22% more vehicles per day at peak in the morning and 23% in the afternoon, with a 19% increase in vehicles per day over a 24-hour period. Any increases east of Central Court were considered negligible.
A comparison of estimated traffic volumes generated by the proposed plan vs. the plan without the drive-thru coffee service showed 206 more vehicles daily on weekdays during peak morning hours; 108 more daily on weekdays during peak afternoon hours; and 710 more vehicles daily on all weekdays under the original plan.
“The site-related traffic impacts will certainly be noticeable to local residents of Central Street between the I-95 ramps and the site driveways,” Herbert said in his analysis.
But the applicant’s analyses of the affected intersections “are reasonable, acceptable, and somewhat conservative.”
With no history of accidents in the area, an “increase in vehicular accidents should not be out of proportion to the estimated increases in traffic and will likely not exceed MassDOT statewide or District 4 crash safety evaluation criteria.” He did note, however, that there could be more noise, air quality impacts and light pollution.
“As is normally the situation, these ancillary environmental concerns are typically evaluated separately from the traffic impacts peer review,” Herbert stated. Because peak traffic hours do not conflict with the start and end of school, Herbert said bus traffic should not be an issue.
Chair Peter Paicos responded that students who swing by the drive-thru window to or from school create their own peak hours “and buses will be traveling through at that time.”
In addition to local school buses, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School and other schools use nearby Pearson Plaza for drop off and pickup.
Opponents also cited the impact that interstate highway traffic at all hours would have on their rural neighborhood.
“It’s not a good use of this property,” said resident Melissa Gaspar. “If that property — as is — and the road — as is — are not acceptable, then let’s find a new project.”
“Moderate growth in tax bases and service seems to be good for the town and should be supported and encouraged by elected officials,” wrote John Rossiter, whose letter in favor was one of several submitted to the board, including a few from abutters.
But the majority of correspondence cited opposition to the plan.
“This project is too big for the site and not wanted by the community,” said Kathy Spurling who organized an online petition that received 254 signatures.
Most signatories are listed as being from town, but the petition also appears to include nonresidents from other parts of the state and the country — such as Philadelphia, Houston and Little Rock, Arkansas, among others.
Town planner Martha Taylor said her understanding is that the community associated with the online petitioners’ names is sometimes linked to the place where the signer’s account was established.
There is also a paper petition that garnered 146 signatures. Both petitions are at www.townofnewbury.org.
Paicos reviewed site plan review criteria to gauge whether his board had areas of concern. He then proposed a more detailed discussion for Feb. 17 at 7:15 p.m.
Guba still has a chance to come back with new ideas, he said.
