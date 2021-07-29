NEWBURYPORT — A Zoning Board of Appeals vote on a request to add a dormer to a saltbox roof at 2 Neptune St. was postponed to Aug. 10 due to a limited number of eligible voting members.
The board had the minimum of four voting members — Mark Moore, Stephen DeLisle, Ken Swanton and Gregory Benik — present Tuesday night, but provided the applicant, Pattiann Bampos, with the opportunity to postpone the vote so she could have a fifth member weigh in.
Chair Rob Ciampitti was present, but said he would need to abstain from the vote because he missed previous hearings on the matter. Walter Chagnon was absent. A reason for his absence was not given during the meeting.
If Bampos had not continued the hearing until another meeting, she would have needed all four eligible members to vote in the affirmative for her special permit request to be approved. After some consideration, the Neptune Street resident opted to wait until the next available date at which five members are expected to be present.
The board voted 5-0 to continue the hearing to Aug. 10.
Also during the meeting, attorney Lisa Mead, representing Brine Oyster Bar, asked to continue a hearing on the restaurant's appeal to Oct. 12.
The appeal seeks to reverse the zoning administrator's determination that modifications to the windows at 17 State St. would require a variance.
As mentioned by Ciampitti, this date is mainly a placeholder while the applicant prepares to go before the Planning Board in pursuit of a window variance.
On June 8, the board voted 5-0 to approve Brine's request for a variance to allow "the installation of replacement operable storefront windows" with conditions that left final design details up to the Planning Board, which is typically the special permit granting authority when it comes to the replacement of historical windows under the Downtown Overlay District ordinance.
The board voted 4-0 to continue the hearing to Oct. 12 with Swanton abstaining.
