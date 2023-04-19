To the editor:
In fiscal 2023, Newbury will pay about $178K in rent for its temporary Town Hall at 12 Kent Way, nearly all from residential taxpayers.
Each taxpaying household will pay, on average, almost $60 toward rent this year. The rent is increasing 3% per year right now, with an uncertain future when the lease is up for renewal. The only certainties are that the rent will continue to increase, and that every rent payment is money the town will never see again.
The proposed new Town Hall, almost half of which is already paid for, will have the remainder funded by a bond measure that will cost the owner of an average-value house about $125 per year.
As explained at the April 15 public information meeting, this number will not, and legally cannot, increase for the duration of the bond, and could actually decrease. Unlike the rent payments, which end up in the pocket of an out-of-town landlord, the bond payments will go toward a municipal building that we will own, and that we can be proud of for many years.
If the votes at the April 25 Town Meeting and May 9 town election fail, Newbury will continue renting the 12 Kent Way facility, which was never intended as a permanent solution for our problem with an obsolete, condemned Town Hall.
The proposed solution, a new Town Hall, is the result of years of hard work by well-informed, capable members of our Municipal Building Committee, Finance Committee and Select Board.
A yes vote at Town Meeting and the town election is the prudent decision fiscally, and the only decision we will not come to regret.
TED RUSSELL
Byfield
