Voter Protection Corps chair set for online discussion

NEWBURYPORT – The Paula Estey Gallery, A Center for Art & Activism, will host "Huddle Up! Election Do or Die," a Zoom meeting to address voter protection efforts for the 2020 election, on Sept. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Quentin Palfrey, chair of the Voter Protection Corps, will lead the discussion.
The event is co-sponsored by Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport along with the Democratic city and town committees of Amesbury, Newbury, Newburyport, Salisbury and West Newbury.
“We need an emergency plan for the election that covers all situations — the good, the bad, and the ugly,” said Debbie Hart-Klein, a member of the Huddle, in a press release. “With the most important election of our lifetimes upon us, we must take urgent steps to ensure that all eligible voters can register, vote, and have their votes count at all costs.”
The Voter Protection Corps works to identify opportunities to intervene and protect the right to vote around the country. The organization targets bad tactics and/or administrative errors that will affect voters, especially vulnerable populations.
Palfrey has played a leadership role in voter protection programs in battleground states in numerous presidential, senatorial and gubernatorial campaigns over the past 15 years. He was the 2004 New Hampshire voter protection director for the Kerry-Edwards campaign, the 2008 Ohio voter protection director for the Obama-Biden campaign, and has been a senior adviser to numerous voter protection programs at the national level and in Massachusetts, Virginia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
In 2018, Palfrey was the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts lieutenant governor.
The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86895570809 and the Meeting ID is 868 9557 0809.
