MERRIMAC — The town nurse will be back on the job 19.5 hours a week and the fine for parking in a handicapped parking zone jumped to $150 after voters at the fall Special Town Meeting approved all warrant articles Monday night.
Eleven warrant articles were approved during the meeting at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, according to Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh.
Voters at the spring Town Meeting in June reduced the hours of town public health nurse Eileen Stepanian from 19.5 a week to five.
The first warrant article Monday was a citizen petition to reinstate those hours to 19.5 a week with an hourly rate of $31.
Voters also approved an increase in the fine for illegally parking in a handicapped parking zone from $10 to $150.
Voters authorized selectmen to release an easement granted to the town by the homeowners of MerriHill Tree Farm, as well as control over a foreclosed piece of property on Merrimac Avenue.
The town's zoning bylaws were changed to provide multifamily, affordable housing in former municipal buildings and on former hazardous waste material sites.
The town's $17.6 million operating budget was reduced by $31,745 for a decrease in the Whittier Regional assessment; $10,000 for a decrease in public building expenses; another $10,000 in two property liability insurance expenses; $5,000 for a reduction in the Essex North tuition; $4,000 for a reduction in unemployment expenses; and $2,000 for a reduction in workers' compensation and insurance expenses.
The annual budget was reduced by $85,000 in anticipated revenue collection due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An additional $1,800 was added to the budget for fire expenses as well as $3,101 for library expenses and $184 for capital planning expenses.
The budget was also increased by $15,000 because of higher recycling costs; and $19,878 to match a $200,000 state Green Communities grant for energy repairs to the fire station and the Council on Aging buildings.
A balance of $24,845 held over from Town Meeting in April 2018 was reallocated for Bear Hill Road culvert and general culvert repairs.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.