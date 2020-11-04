A steady stream of voters filed into polling places across Greater Newburyport on Tuesday, in some cases adding big numbers to the already substantial tally of votes cast early and through mail-in voting.
Across the region, town clerks and poll workers said they were kept busy throughout the day as mask-wearing voters walked in, with many sidewalks outside polling places marked off with tape to help with social distancing.
Voters showing up early at Newburyport’s Ward 1 polls at People’s United Methodist Church on Purchase Street found City Clerk Richard Jones talking with poll workers and checking on progress as a line of several dozen voters wound slowly into the building at 7 a.m.
Salisbury Town Clerk Melinda Morrison, who was in the midst of processing a constant stream of ballots at the Hilton Senior Center at 5 p.m. Tuesday, said, “It has been steady all day. There really haven’t been any breaks. But I have the best poll workers in the entire world. I couldn’t make do without them.”
Morrison said Salisbury has about 7,200 registered voters and that roughly 3,500 of them voted before Tuesday.
It was a similar picture in Merrimac, where Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh said more than 2,500 of the town’s 5,544 registered voters had participated in early voting and the turnout at the polls at Sweetsir School on Tuesday afternoon was steadier than she had ever seen before.
“We have had a tremendous turnout and have already had over 1,000 voters” by 1:30 p.m., she said. “People are moving right along. The lines have been long but they have moved steadily through. There have been no breaks and people have been coming in a steady stream. Everyone is in very good spirits.”
With a contentious race for president drawing record numbers of voters in most states, Massachusetts voters also marked ballots for candidates in a U.S. Senate contest, a race in the 6th Congressional District, races for state representative seats and on two ballot questions.
Amesbury City Clerk Amanda Haggstrom said at midafternoon Tuesday that she had also seen a steady stream of voters at Amesbury High School.
“This morning was a little crazy,” she said. “We had people lining up at 6:30 a.m. and they were almost all the way out to the bottom of the hill. It was probably an hour and a half worth of constant people.”
Amesbury has 13,500 registered voters. Haggstrom said just over 7,000 mail-in and early-voting ballots were received prior to Election Day.
“We have already put roughly 85% of the ballots through the machine” by 2:30 p.m., she said.
Amber Hewett, the Democratic candidate for state representative in the 1st Essex District, spent most of her morning and afternoon campaigning in front of the polls at Amesbury High School.
“Most of the community has already voted but there has been a steady crowd streaming in here all day,” Hewett said. “There is a lot of energy coming from the voters.”
Hewett also said she was “overwhelmed with gratitude” by the community’s support for her campaign against incumbent James Kelcourse, a three-term Republican from Amesbury.
“I look forward to the future of this community,” said Hewett, a Newburyport resident. “Whatever happens, I am excited and grateful for the community’s support and look forward to serving in any capacity in the months and years ahead.”
The district is made up of Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury.
In Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, West Newbury and parts of Haverhill, voters in the 2nd Essex District were choosing between incumbent state Rep. Lenny Mirra, a Georgetown Republican, and Boxford Democrat Christina Eckert.
In Newburyport, poll workers reported lines that came with a surge when the polls opened at 7 a.m., but an otherwise smooth and steady flow of voters that amounted to a strong turnout.
Poll wardens at the Senior Community Center on High Street saw a steady flow of voters from Wards 5 and 6 throughout the day. Ward 6 warden Karen Eaton said although there was a line around the building when the polls opened at 7 a.m., voters were able to move swiftly in and out of the building without any issues throughout the rest of the day.
“It’s been steady but slower than I thought,” Eaton said. “I thought it would be nonstop for the most part, but there were a lot of early voters.”
More than 600 votes had already been cast in person by 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Ward 4.
Joanne Deorocki, the Ward 4 warden, said the crowd remained steady all day at Hope Community Church without any social distancing issues.
“There’s been a lot of early voting going on which has been, you know, crowd control,” Deorocki said. “We’re holding our own.”
Ward 2 poll warden Candace Erickson also reported a strong turnout with no issues at the former Brown School in Newburyport’s South End, where just over 600 ballots had been cast in person by 5:30 p.m.
“We’ve had a very steady, nice day,” Erickson said. “There were lines at the beginning but people are great. They spread themselves out and we haven’t had any trouble.”
Erickson also noted that 1,400 residents in Ward 2 had already voted prior to Tuesday, bringing the ward’s total to more than 2,000 votes.
“It’s awesome, we didn’t know what to expect,” Erickson said.
As of 5 p.m., Rowley poll workers processed 2,592 early vote and mail-in ballots. At least 1,355 people had cast their votes at St. Mary’s Hall with three hours still remaining at the polls.
That’s 3,947 out of about 4,500 registered voters, Town Clerk Susan Hazen said in a bit of understatement, “pretty good.”
In 2016, the town cast 3,905 ballots, 1,300 of which were submitted through early voting. It was also the first year for early voting in Massachusetts, “a different concept then,” Hazen explained.
That year, she said poll workers were counting early voting ballots from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Since then, she’s learned to alphabetize and create a more efficient system for the process.
“We think we’ve done very well today,” said Hazen, who has had the job for 20 years.
There was a line up Main Street when the polls opened at 7 a.m. and the traffic was steady, but not overwhelming over the course of the day.
Hazen said she has a responsibility to keep the public safe and also election workers, who are in the building for most of the day.
The polling place had markings on the floor to remind people to maintain a 6-foot distance as much as possible, and use hand sanitizer and other measures. There are usually 35 booths, but the town reduced it to 12 to keep things safe. In between each voter using a booth, a poll worker sanitizes it.
At the Newbury fire station on Morgan Avenue, more than 2,000 voters in Precinct 1 cast ballots by 5:30 p.m., according to poll warden Martha Webb.
“It’s rewarding but exhausting,” Webb said of working the polls.
She said there was a line from 7 to 8 a.m., which kept the poll workers busy. She added that this slowed down the early voting count a bit, but “it’s delightful to see the people are turning out.”
Webb was initially worried about possible “unrest” on Election Day, but said, “It’s been very peaceful.”
People had been wearing masks, practicing social distancing and being respectful for the most part — “no lip service,” she said.
The same was true in Precinct 2 at Newbury Town Library in Byfield.
“We’ve had no trouble at all,” poll warden Nancy Burke said. “People have been extremely good about following the rules.
Staff reporters Heather Alterisio, Jack Shea and Jim Sullivan and editor Richard K. Lodge contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.