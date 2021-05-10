Voters in Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury will head to the polls Tuesday to decide several contested races, including who will sit on the Triton Regional School Committee.
Incumbent Paul Goldner of Newbury is running for reelection to a three-year term on the committee and faces a challenge from newcomer Matthew Landers.
Committee member Linda Litcofsky of Salisbury will also appear on the ballot as she runs uncontested for another three-year term. Rowley resident Susannah Copland is running uncontested for a three-year seat on the committee and incumbent Nerissa Wallen, also of Rowley, is running uncontested for a two-year term on the committee.
In Salisbury, incumbent Selectmen Charles “Chuck” Takesian Jr. and Donna Abdulla are running for their third and second three-year terms, respectively, and face a challenge from auto repair shop owner Robert Roy Jr.
Voting will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road. For a sample ballot, visit www.salisburyma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif1166/f/uploads/sample_ballot_town_election_2021.pdf.
In Newbury, incumbent Select Board members Alicia Greco and Geoffrey Walker are seeking their third and fifth terms, respectively, while newcomer Dana Packer is seeking one of the two three-year seats available.
Polling hours for the Newbury town election are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Firefighters Memorial Hall, 3 Morgan Ave., for Precinct 1 and Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St., for Precinct 2.
Candidates seeking reelection to unopposed positions include F.N. “Budd” Kelley III for a three-year Board of Assessors seat, Elaine Byrne for a three-year Board of Health position, R. Perry Collins for a four-year constable position, Joseph P. “Pete” Fotino for a three-year position as fish commissioner, Terry Litterst and Richard Ravin for the two three-year library trustee positions, Peter Paicos Jr. for a five-year seat on the Planning Board and Leslie A. Haley for three more years as town clerk.
Running unopposed for other open positions include Thomas Howard for a three-year term as constable and Patrick Gormley for three years as trustee of First Settlers Burial Ground.
To see a sample ballot, visit https://www.townofnewbury.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif951/f/news/ate_ballot_sample-_5.11.2021.pdf.
In Rowley, candidates seeking reelection for unopposed positions include Clifford Pierce for three years on the Board of Selectmen, Patrick Snow for three years as highway surveyor, Jami Snow for three years on the Board of Assessors, David Jaquith for five years on the Planning Board, John Manning Jr. for three years on the Municipal Water Board and Philip Collyer for three years as constable.
Also running unopposed are candidates Thomas Amoroso for three years as moderator and Catherine McClenaghan for three years as town clerk.
Incumbent Rosamond Whitmore faces a challenge from Michael Correale for a three-year seat on the Municipal Light Board.
Positions with no candidates on the ballot include a three-year spot on the Cemetery Commission, a three-year spot on the Shellfish Commission and three three-year spots for Trustees for the Public Library.
There is also a nonbinding ballot question asking if the Board of Selectmen should “propose a plastic bag reduction bylaw that would regulate and limit the type of bags offered at checkout by retail establishments in town.”
The polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church Hall, 202 Main St.
For a sample ballot, visit https://www.townofrowley.net/sites/g/files/vyhlif4956/f/pages/ballot_2021.pdf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.