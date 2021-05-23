WEST NEWBURY – The following is a record of action taken by voters during the Town Meeting held Saturday.
ARTICLE 1: Reports from town boards and committees. The Tree Committee is conducting a town-wide survey to determine residents priorities concerning trees. Residents are encouraged to subscribe to the committee’s monthly newsletter. The Board of Health publicly thanked the municipal employees and volunteers who helped implement the pandemic response and vaccine program. West Newbury is currently 86% vaccinated. Elisa Grammer of Coffin Street was selected the 2021 Citizen of the Year. She was praised for her contributions to several environmental committees and concerns; her work on the town website; and her contributions to the local food pantry.
ARTICLE 2. $397,325 from the School Stabilization Fund to pay debt service associated with the new Pentucket Middle/High School building project.
ARTICLE 3. The annual Omnibus Budget, with a $60,015 reduction in the Pentucket Regional School District budget’s Capital Assessment due to a drop in interest rates. The original amount on the agenda was 16,884,055.
ARTICLE 4. Voters agreed to impose a requirement on the Board of Water Commissioners to hold a public hearing prior to rate setting.
ARTICLE 5. $863,649 in anticipation of Water Department revenue for its operating budget.
ARTICLE 6. $500,000 to fund capital expenditures for water related projects
ARTICLE 7. $270,000 for improvements to the Pipestave Hill Water Tank.
ARTICLE 8. $76,261 for the Pension Liability Stabilization Fund targeted for unfunded pension obligations.
ARTICLE 9. $15,000 for the Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Stabilization Fund to help provide benefits to eligible current and future municipal retirees.
ARTICLE 10. $10,363 from the Septic Loan Revolving Account for the repayment of debt service.
ARTICLE 11. The Community Preservation Act (CPA) annual revenues, with two-thirds of funds raised locally through a 3% tax surcharge and one-third from matching state aid,
ARTICLE 12. $25,000 from CPA for Phase III of an historic sites survey.
ARTICLE 13. $30,000 in CPA money for design of an all access trail at the Mill Pond as part of West Newbury’s 40+ mile trail system.
ARTICLE 14. $175,000 from CPA for a conservation restriction on 51 acres at 28 Coffin St;. in partnership with Essex County Greenbelt Association.
ARTICLE 15. $700,000 into the Capital Stabilization Fund
ARTICLE 16. $600,000 for costs pertaining to West Newbury’s share for the reconstruction of the Middle Street Bridge.
ARTICLE 17. $95,000 for roof repairs to the 1910 Town Office Building, Fire and Police stations, and Town Annex, which are all experiencing leakage.
ARTICLE 18. $25,000 for a battery-operated Jaws of Life extractraction tool for the Fire Department.
ARTICLE 19. Accepting Cortland Lane as a public way.
ARTICLE 20. Amending the Animal By-Law to establish requirements for the disposal of dog waste, and enforcement of associated fines for violations.
ARTICLE 21. Establishing a revolving fund for revenues and expenses associated with electric vehicle charging stations located at the municipal campus, at Page Elementary School, and for future stations on town-owned property.
ARTICLE 22. Establishing a revolving fund for revenues and expenses associated with curbside collection of trash, recycling and food waste.
ARTICLE 23. Limiting total spending by the amounts indicated in the following revolving accounts: Summer Recreation, $ 44,350; Library Fines and Penalties,$ 10,000; Police Vehicle, $ 20,000; Pipestave/Mill Pond Care and Maintenance, $ 5,000; Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, $ 10,000; Curbside Collection of Trash, Recycling and Food Waste, $150,000.
REJECTED
ARTICLE 24. A Citizen’s Petition to delay future spending on the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall project until a productive use for the space is identified and approved.
Voters also approved as proposed 14 of the 15 articles on a Special Town Warrant with virtually no discussion. They agreed to the Select Boards motion to take no action on Article 15 of the special agenda which would have tapped $7,000 to hire two interns to work on issues related to invasive species in town. More planning is needed before funding this effort, Select Board Chair Rick Parker said.
