NEWBURYPORT — Port Plaza was the place to be for car enthusiasts Saturday as they gathered to show off their rides, ranging from a 1980s James Bond getaway car to electric cars that seem more fitting for the set of the latest Star Wars movie.
The occasion marked the return of Cars & Coffee after a lengthy weather-related hiatus. Now that it’s back, gearheads and anyone who appreciates a good engine block can come to the plaza each Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m.
Local auto enthusiast Bernie Casey, who used to own a NAPA Auto Parts store in Salisbury, founded the informal car show in 2017 when he and a small group of fellow enthusiasts began meeting in front of McDonald’s restaurant on Storey Avenue.
Casey said he was inspired by a series of long-running, weekend meetups near a coffee shop at Huntington Beach in California organized by a group called Donuts Derelicts.
“They have about 700 cars every Sunday morning out in Huntington Beach. It’s unbelievable. So I say it’s not fair to let the West Coast guys have all this fun,” Casey said.
He said last weekend’s kickoff drew a sizable crowd and roughly 75 cars.
“It’s just enjoyable meeting new people,” Casey said. “I’ve met so many new people, they become friends real quick.”
He said there were plenty of stellar cars there Saturday, including a Jaguar XKE and an old Citroën, similar to the one used in the James Bond movie “For Your Eyes Only.”
Casey said there are no rules about what kind of car people can bring to the event.
“Everyone’s welcome, there is no cutoff dates. A lot of places have cutoff dates, nothing newer than ’72 or something like that. Nope, no cutoff dates here,” he said.
Casey said one car he has seen that he hopes to have return came from Lucid Motors, a luxury electric vehicle manufacturer.
“There was a woman there from Georgetown, she had a car that looked like it had come out of “Star Wars.” I mean, it was so modern looking,” Casey said.
Longtime resident and real estate agent Jerry Lischke owns a 1964 Chevy Corvette that was built from scrap parts, as well as a replica 1935 Mercedes Benz 500-K and a replica 1952 MG TD. Over the years, he has brought all three to Cars & Coffee.
“It’s a gathering of like-minded people who really look forward to being able to just comfortably gather and chat with guys on a Saturday morning. and every Saturday, vehicles show up and different stories that come along with them,” Lischke said, adding that he has known Casey for more than 50 years.
Lischke said Casey’s brainchild feels like a gift to car enthusiasts from far and wide.
Casey said he starts the event early in the morning so that those who come can have plenty of time to get their Saturday activities in.
“You got the rest of Saturday to mow your lawn, get the rest of Saturday to go to your kids’ baseball games, get the cookout going, there’s a lot of things on your honey do list,” Casey said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
