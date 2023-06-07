NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season of live Saturday matinee broadcasts comes to an end this weekend with Wagner’s early opera "Der Fliegende Holländer" – The Flying Dutchman.
Bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny, who created a sensation in the ring cycle a few years ago, returns to the Met stage as the mysterious Flying Dutchman – the sea captain locked in a struggle for his soul. Soprano Elza van den Heever stars as Senta, the woman whose obsession with the Dutchman’s legend leads to a love that offers him a chance at redemption.
The cast also features tenor Eric Cutler and bass Dmitry Belosselskiy. Thomas Guggeis makes his network broadcast debut conducting Wagner’s breathtaking score.
Der Fliegende Holländer will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport. Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org.
