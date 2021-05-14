NEWBURYPORT – The 2020-21 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues on local radio WJOP with Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde, conducted by Simon Rattle in a performance from 2016.
Tristan und Isolde starred Swedish soprano Nina Stemme and Australian tenor Stuart Skelton, both acclaimed for their performances in the towering title roles, as the couple consumed by an illicit and overpowering love. Bass René Pape sang the betrayed King Marke, mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova was Brangäne, who delivers the potion that seals the lovers’ fate, and bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin was Tristan’s friend and protector, Kurwenal. Maestro Rattle conducted the Met Orchestra in Wagner’s groundbreaking and epically romantic score.
Tristan und Isolde will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 on WJOP 96.3 FM. Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts.
