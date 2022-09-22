NEWBURYPORT — The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s Walk Against Domestic Violence will be held Oct. 2 at Waterfront Park, 1 Market Square.
Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the three-mile scenic walk begins at 9 a.m.
The annual walk held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October is one of the center’s largest fundraisers of the year. Proceeds allow the organization to continue to provide programs and services to 16 area communities such as a 24-hour emergency hotline, crisis counseling for adults and children, art therapy, court advocacy, legal representation, and housing assistance, according to a press release.
Services are in high demand, the release said. In May alone, the center saw a 23% increase in survivors it served when compared to the prepandemic average. The impact of the pandemic continues to increase the complexity and severity of abusive relationships, and financial needs are urgent for survivors looking to gain independence and support their families.
Center CEO Suzanne Dubus said community events such as the Walk Against Domestic Violence are important not only for raising money for the services the center provides but as displays of hope and solidarity.
“This is a special, uplifting event I look forward to each year,” Dubus said in the release. “Being in community and walking together with survivors, city leaders, volunteers and supporters is an honor, and something I appreciate now more than ever.”
Registration for the walk is free.
Participants are encouraged to register at jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org and track pledges on a personalized fundraising page. Once a person has collected a minimum of $100, the individual will receive a commemorative hat.
Reaching $500 through fundraising will earn a special T-shirt; and raising $1,000 will earn a fleece vest donated by The Basin Apparel. The deadline to receive these incentive items at the walk is Sept. 30. Participants of all ages are welcome as well as canine companions. Individual, team, and youth prizes will be awarded to those who raise the most money.
Those interested in becoming a sponsor can reach out to Lily Cragg at lcragg@jeannegeiger.org or visit jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org for more information.
