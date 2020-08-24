Walk Back in Time rocks on virtually this year

NEWBURYPORT — Buddy Lauder and his Reunion Band are back, raising money for local school music programs and keeping the 1960s garage band era alive with the annual Walk Back in Time fundraiser on Aug. 29.
For the past decade, local musicians and sponsors have come together each year to support the Music for Music Foundation, an initiative created to keep music programs running in the city's public schools.
Since its inception, the foundation has raised tens of thousands of dollars to help secure music teachers, lessons, microphones and equipment, band uniforms and dozens of scholarships for students throughout the district.
The foundation donated $4,000 for guitars and amplifiers last year, $4,800 for sound equipment and scholarships in 2018, and $6,000 for new band uniforms in addition to $2,500 in scholarships in 2017 — just to name a few examples.
Lauder, who graduated from Newburyport High School in 1970 and has served as director of the event from the beginning, said this year should put the foundation "over the $70,000 mark" for total money raised.
The event was designed as a way for Lauder and his former classmates to reminisce over the classic rock of the 1960s and 1970s, all while supporting music programs for current and future generations of students.
The event, which sells about 200 tickets each year, recalls a time when "everyone wanted to be 'the new Beatles,'" Lauder said, adding that his own garage band formed in 1964.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be prerecorded and posted on Facebook.
In addition to classic rock performances by Lauder and his Reunion Band, the show will feature Shorty Hill of The Shadows, a local band founded more than 50 years ago.
Dubbed "The Last Bow," this year's event was supposed to be Lauder's last as director as he's "too old to do this anymore," he said.
With the shift to a virtual platform, Lauder said he hopes to hold on and "stay alive long enough" to perform on stage one more time in August 2021.
"We want to make sure that the program doesn't get pushed aside," Lauder said, adding that he hopes someone else will keep the event going in future years.
The Institution for Savings is the event's longtime sponsor. Additional support has been provided by Denise's Flower & Sock Shop and Nick's Pizza.
To make a donation, go to www.facebook.com/donate/2573662342885324/152687043107328. Checks can also be made out to Music for Music c/o The Institution for Savings Bank.
To watch the livestream, which kicks off at 6 p.m., go to www.facebook.com/events/587865148557047.
