NEWBURYPORT — Adventure company Plum Island Outdoors will conduct walking tours of Plum Island and Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday, May 8, from 10-11 a.m.
The 60-minute walking tours are from Newburyport Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Parking for the walk is in the Newburyport Plum Island Beach parking lot. Cost is $10, payable at the walk’s start.
Details can be found at https://plumislandoutdoors.org/event/walking-tour-of-plum-island-point-plum-island-beach-14/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.