NEWBURYPORT — Plum Island Outdoors will conduct a walking tour of Plum Island's North Point, led by Bill Sargent, on May 16 from 10 to 11 a.m.
The walking tour is from Newburyport's Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Free parking for the walk available in the parking lot.
Walkers can see the erosion at North Point and discuss solutions to the Reservation Terrace erosion.
The walk is $15. Payment can be made at www.eventbrite.com/e/walking-tour-of-plum-island-point-plum-island-beach-tickets-152912534507.
Details can be found at https://plumislandoutdoors.org/event/walking-tour-of-plum-island-point-plum-island-beach-2/.
