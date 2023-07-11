NEWBURYPORT — Ward 4 will need new representation next year after City Councilor Christine Wallace announced Sunday night she will not be running for another two-year term in the fall.
Wallace said she hasn’t ruled out another run for a council seat in the future but, for now, she’s happy to focus on her own life.
“I’m sad to be leaving but I’m also excited for a little more time to be at home,” she said.
The news comes one week after longtime at-large Councilor Bruce Vogel announced he will also not be running for another term.
Wallace was first elected to the Ward 4 City Council seat in 2019 and began serving just before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020.
She works as the Department of Public Works program and project manager in West Newbury and said she’s an engineer at heart.
As chairperson of the City Council’s Public Works & Safety Committee, Wallace pointed to her efforts working with the council and Mayor Sean Reardon to make sure Ward 4 doesn’t get lost in the city’s rolling streets and sidewalks plan.
“My background in civil engineering has obviously been very helpful there,” she said. “Streets, sidewalks and safety is the number one thing people talk about when you go door-to-door and the condition of the streets in Ward 4 is probably the worst. So, when the streets and sidewalks plan was proposed by ward, that was a major concern of mine. I believe the mayor and the DPS director (Wayne Amaral) are currently revising that plan as we speak. So I hope to see a new version of that coming out in the next few weeks.”
Wallace also pointed to the 2021 ordinance she co-sponsored along with Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley and former at-large Councilor Charlie Tontar that designated the area around Lower Atkinson Common as a safety zone as another highlight of her tenure.
“That’s still a work in progress but, I think over the past few years, we’ve been able to change the culture a bit to help people become familiar with what it means to advocate for funding traffic-calming and pedestrian-safety measures,” she said. “Government takes a long time but I think everyone agrees there’s an issue there.”
McCauley said he has enjoyed working alongside Wallace.
“She’s very knowledgeable, she researches her points of view, and she always provided inside and perspective on all of these different projects,” he said. “She also thinks of things that others don’t and that allows us to complete a full thought and picture.”
Wallace said her email list of over 300 people has given her a chance to help residents navigate the political process and she’s happy to have improved the lines of communication in Ward 4.
“That’s been a big win,” she said. “I have seen different neighborhood groups get involved and become more active. That’s really been nice to see Ward 4 get involved. The constituents are really smart and nice and appreciative residents. That’s what I’m going to miss the most, helping people.”
Wallace will serve out the rest of her term, which will be completed at the end of the year, and said she plans to stay involved and advocate as a resident.
The Wisconsin native moved to the city in 2010 and thanked her husband, Jeremy, for his support over the past four years.
“My husband’s a saint,” she said.
With only a few weeks left to do so, no one had taken out nomination papers to run for Wallace’s City Council seat as of Monday and she encouraged those in her district looking to become more involved to throw their hats in the ring. Wallace also said she would be happy to email, text or speak to anyone looking to fill her seat.
Nomination papers to run for office need to be picked up from the city clerk’s office by Friday, July 28, at 5 p.m. and are due back with at least 50 certified signatures by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The municipal election will be held Nov. 7.
“I’m sure there’s plenty of talented people in Ward 4 and I feel somebody is comfortable enough to step up. I hope to support them and try to make this as seamless a transition as possible,” Wallace said. “It’s a lot of work but it is incredibly rewarding.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
