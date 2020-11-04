Walsh fills big shoes in Merrimac

MERRIMAC — The Merrimac Senior Center's new director knows she has some big shoes to fill but she's off to a good start.
Former Director Laura Dillingham-Mailman retired after 27 years with the senior center in August. Brienne Walsh succeeded Dillingham-Mailman soon after.
"This is a great community and they really take care of their own here," Walsh said. "That is something that Laura wanted to make sure I was aware of. This is a town with only about 6,000 people and a third of that are seniors."
The 39-year-old has lived in town for five years and said she has always enjoyed working with seniors.
"We're all on the same road, it's just who gets there first," Walsh said. "Everybody laughs when I say that but it is so true. We're all headed toward being a senior, nobody gets out of this. I'm also lucky enough to still have grandparents and I have always gravitated toward any time spent with them. So it has always been a natural fit."
Walsh spent five years as the director of the Rowley Senior Center before taking on her role in Merrimac.
"Everyone thinks that senior centers are coffee and bingo," Walsh said. "In Rowley, we really focused on making it a fun experience to come to the center. So I really put an emphasis on a lot of learning programs about how guardianship works and hospice works. These are the things you never think about having to deal with when you are older."
The COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered the senior center's doors to the public. But Walsh said she and her staff of nine are still preparing an average of 40 to 50 meals per day.
"We are doing delivery and pickup but mostly delivery," Walsh said. "That comes out of our kitchen, five days a week. We also have our exercise classes outdoors, four days a week. We have also had a couple of flu clinics and everything is outdoors."
The senior center serves roughly 1,100 seniors each year in a number of ways, according to Walsh.
"If we don't have it here, we can find it for you," Walsh said. "That really is a big part of what our work is. It is really doing that kind of out-of-the-box thinking to solve the kinds of problems that most think people don't think about until they are in the situation of having to deal with an injured spouse or becoming a caregiver out of the blue. Those are the types of things that happen on a dime sometimes."
Walsh is getting ready for a pandemic holiday season.
"Right now, we're preparing our veterans care packages for Thanksgiving because we can't have a dinner like we normally do," Walsh said. "We are also preparing our Christmas raffle baskets just because we can't do our Christmas dinner and party, and all of the other things we normally do."
