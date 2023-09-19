NEWBURYPORT — Ward 4 City Council candidates spent the last weekend before today’s (Tuesday) preliminary election discussing city government geeks, professional townies and what to do with Newburyport Youth Services along the way.
Ward 4 City Councilor Christine Wallace announced over the summer that she will not be running for another two-year term.
Four potential successors, Nancy Caswell, Benjamin Harman, David Lanphear and Sean McDonald, all hope to succeed her and will appear on today’s preliminary election ballot. That number will shrink by 50 percent before the Nov. 7 municipal election.
The quartet of candidates appeared on the “Local Pulse with Joe DiBiase” internet radio show Saturday morning.
Although McDonald, Lanphear and Harman all said they support Mayor Sean Reardon’s plan to build a new home for Newburyport Youth Services at 59 Low. St., Caswell said she wanted to think a bit more about the property’s potential zoning and conservation issues before making a decision.
Newburyport Youth Services has been in need of a new home since the heating system at the former Brown School was deemed unusable in the fall of 2021.
The City Council approved the $220,000 purchase of the former National Guard building at 59 Low St. in early 2022 and Mayor Sean Reardon delivered a trio of potential plans, along with a $5.7 million bond order to build a new recreational facility that could house NYS on that spot last November.
But the council has yet to give the mayor’s proposal a final up or down vote and Caswell told DiBiase on Saturday that she is curious to see what the drainage and looks like before making a final decision of her own.
“I have heard from a couple of our Ward 4 residents that there are some flooding issues that present themselves on Low Street,” she said. “So I want to be conscious of what that could be like for a project that we would invest a significant amount of money for.”
Harman said he supports both the plan and the location, assuming no new information emerges around the property’s viability.
“I am not a wetlands expert, I am not an environmental contaminant expert. But, what I see in the plan that has been proposed (and) those two issues are not a blocker,” he said.
Harman added he also believes the location will provide excellent recreational opportunities for kids who walk and bike to the area.
“I’m all for getting a home for NYS at 59 Low St., as soon as possible,” he said.
Lanphear said he didn’t need to think about the issue and gave the mayor’s plan his approval as well.
“I will work with NYS to get this thing done and build a student and family community center,” he said. “I love that the mayor is positioning this more as a community center on the Low Street site, with close proximity to the schools. Build it in phases. Start with the gym and some program rooms and allow it to grow and expand.”
McDonald was another simple, “yes” on the matter.
“Let’s do it the right way, collaborate and listen to the experts and just move it forward,” he said. “Stop kicking it down the street.”
Caswell moved to the city in 2005 and is the owner of Brine restaurant and said she has been an active resident participating in City Council, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals meetings for many years.
“I have thought about running for this position for quite some time but the integrity of my work and my workload just didn’t give me the opportunity to do so,” she said. “Post pandemic, I have found myself with a lot more free time on my hands. I am now looking to be the Ward 4 councilor because I can commit the time and ultimately, I think I have developed my voice and grown quite a bit as an individual to be able to represent our constituents well.”
Harman, a member of the city’s Human Rights Commission, said he works as a vice president of business and people operations for a $100 million company and knows how to get things done by building consensus. He added he loves Newburyport and is “a geek for city government.”
“I like to see how the sausage gets made at City Hall and I’ve noticed that other city councilors in the past have been able to step up without a lot of experience and do a great job, like our current councilor, Christine Wallace,” he said.
A city native, Lanphear called himself “a professional townie, of sorts” who is an expectant father and would prioritize “no new tax hikes,” if elected.
“Professionally, I run a strategy and innovation team for a Fortune 500 company, so I professionally set strategies, thinking both short term and long-term, from planning to execution,” he said. “I plan to bring that same mentality to the council.”
Also a city native, McDonald said he still lives in the house he was raised in and is running for City Council for a second time.
McDonald touted his experience as a regional manager for Pennzoil in Florida where he said he oversaw a budget of “a few million dollars” and has experience with budget control.
“I’m vested in this town, I’m passionate about this town and just looking for your vote,” he said.
