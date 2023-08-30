NEWBURYPORT — Ward 4 City Council candidates are chiming in on the city’s plans to chop down over 20 trees at Lower Atkinson Common with all saying they’d like to see more conversation on the matter.
Mayor Sean Reardon wants to remove roughly 22 trees from Merrimac Street in order to double the parking spots near Pioneer Park at Lower Atkinson Common from 45 to 90.
The project is part of the Atkinson Common master plan and will include moving a small wetlands area roughly 10 feet to make way for new parking spaces. It is being funded by roughly $569,512 in federal American Rescue Plan Act money.
Lower Atkinson Common sits in Ward 4 currently represented by Councilor Christine Wallace. However, Wallace announced this summer she will not be running for another two-year term and will be leaving the board in January.
Candidates Nancy Caswell of Jefferson Court, Ben Harman of High Street, David Lanphear of Merrimac Street and Sean McDonald of Farrell Street will have their names on the ballot to succeed Wallace during the Sept. 19 preliminary election. Two will move on to the Nov. 7 final municipal election.
The Daily News asked the quartet Monday if they supported the project as planned and their overall impressions of the situation. They all responded via email.
Proponents of the project say the parking situation can be dangerous at Lower Atkinson Common, where the Pioneer League plays baseball games. Motorists typically park at an angle and are forced to back out into oncoming traffic.
But a group of Plummer Avenue-area neighbors have voiced their opposition to the project, which they say would take down far too many trees to make way for extra parking spaces for a youth baseball program that only plays for less than half a year.
McDonald said most people recognize there’s still room for improvement when it comes to Pioneer League parking, especially since it is used by so many families. He added, however, the city needs to be mindful of the environment and the adjacent neighborhood at the same time.
“I have been following this and my suggestion is that there be more communication and compromise to try and balance everything out,” he said.
Harman said he has read through the plan, gathered input from Wallace and members of the Planning Board, and met with residents along Plummer Avenue as well as the president of the Pioneer League to better understand what happens if the plan goes forward.
“Based on what we know today, I want to be sure we prioritize public safety for kids and families from Newburyport and neighboring communities, while ensuring minimal disruption to abutters and the environment. I hate to see us lose mature trees, so let’s be sure to measure twice and cut once, only where absolutely necessary. The most recent plans I’ve reviewed include replacing any trees removed,” he said.
Caswell said she has also spoken to area neighbors who all seem to agree the 45 current parking spots can only accommodate two or three teams “never mind the addition of a traveling team’s school bus.”
“The danger of pulling in and out of the park with traffic speed as it is currently is of major concern,” she said. “Proper access with lit sidewalk/crosswalks accessing the park and day care would be helpful, as well as providing a potential stop sign or blinking yellow traffic light on Merrimac Street when approaching the park.
Caswell added that a traffic light of some sort would lead to slower speeds on Merrimac Street at and around the park.
“The investment use of ARPA funds does seem significant and with that expense, thorough planning around landscaping and use of conservation land will require several renderings. I do agree that the trees can provide some sound dampening but I can’t speak to what decimals it softens.”
Lanphear said that reimagining Lower Atkinson using federal funding is a “fantastic opportunity” for the city and must move forward. But he also said he understands every large public project should have constructive community involvement and community involvement means concerns will be raised.
“I view concerns as areas of opportunity,” he said. “Could a structure of vines fit the Newburyport aesthetic and act as a protective barrier from ball and noise while adding to the habitat? Could we improve and better protect the wetlands with dedicated space? The project summary states that ‘the impetus for this project is the need to improve safety in the parking area and on Merrimac Street.”
Lanphear went on to say that safety must be a priority.
“But it doesn’t have to come at the detriment of community. This project can be leveraged to move things forward, improve safety on Merrimac, beautify Newburyport, slow traffic, and invest in our children. I grew up on that field. And maintaining it is vital so your kids can too,” he said.
