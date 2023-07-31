NEWBURYPORT — The race for the soon-to-be vacant City Council Ward 4 seat is getting hotter than late July weather with five possible candidates now in the mix, including Brine owner Nancy Caswell.
Earlier this month, Ward 4 City Councilor Christine Wallace announced she would not be running for another two-year term, leaving her seat wide open. The municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 7.
Mayor Sean Reardon wrote a column for The Daily News soon after Wallace’s announcement, urging people to run for open council seats.
The call was quickly answered by former at-large Councilor Barry Connell, who has already been certified to be placed on the November ballot.
Connell was, however, not the first potential candidate to be looking seriously at a Ward 4 council run. Farrell Street resident Sean McDonald, who did not return a phone call seeking comment, pulled papers July 18.
Other potential hopefuls are High Street resident Benjamin Harman, Merrimac Street resident David Lanphear and Caswell, who lives Jefferson Court.
Caswell moved to the city in 2005 and said she would bring her perspective as a longtime resident and business owner to the council.
“I love where I live and I love our community,” she said. “I have found time in my work-life balance to be able to commit to the city in a way that I hope will be influential for our residents and the constituents within my ward.”
Caswell added that she wants to make sure the planned Atkinson Common and Pioneer Park updates go well and would also like to see Newburyport Youth Services find a permanent home soon.
“Having sat on the board of the YWCA for the last five years, I see how busy we are with child care and after-school programs,” she said. “Although I don’t have a child in the school system, I do realize the importance of Youth Services and want to work toward a solution for the program.”
Speeding on Merrimac Street is another issue that Caswell said she would like to address.
“People are cruising pretty quickly down that road,” she said. “I also realize that a lot of people don’t have sidewalks running in front of their homes.”
Harman, a member of the Human Rights Commission, has been certified to appear on the ballot and said he’s enjoyed getting to know his neighbors.
“I want to do the work to help move the city forward,” he said.
Harman added that he pays close attention to the workings of city government and is motivated to find a new home for NYS.
“That’s lingered too long,” he said.
Harman also said he is very focused on the issue of affordable housing as it relates to both seniors and people who work in the community but can’t afford to live here.
“I haven’t served on the council before but my hope is to be a voice that doesn’t have a lot of baggage or past perceptions around issues that we have been working on for a long time,” he said. “But I’m really interested in moving things forward and not having them linger for multiple administrations and councils.”
Caswell and Harman said the mayor’s column helped them to make up their minds to run for office this year.
“I’m glad people read the (column) and it’s great to see them pulling papers to run,” Reardon said. “I was just trying to get people to think about running. No one was running for these seats during the last election and now it looks like we’re going to have contested races in the majority of races.”
Lanphear is a city native and said he’s thinking about running for the City Council, in part, because he wants to make sure the Atkinson Common and Pioneer Park projects go smoothly.
“That’s a big part of Ward 4, so I would be here right on location to make sure the work is done appropriately to keep eyes on the project,” he said.
The Salvation Army Newburyport Corps. board of directors chairman said he believes there’s a lot of strategic planning that needs to happen throughout the city.
“I see a lot of partisan and nonpartisan back-and-forth on various issues that I think we need to plan out and strategize on,” Lanphear said. “There seems to be broad agreement on issues like finding housing for Newburyport Youth Services. We also need to find a place for (short-term rental units) and need to create a 5-year, 10-year, 20-year plan for the city.”
Lanphear is the son of prospective School Committee candidate Lyndi Lanphear.
“My mom is a conservative Republican and I am an independent who is married to a liberal,” he said. “So I kind of run across the spectrum.”
Friday was the last day to take out nomination papers. Each candidate must return their papers signed by at least 50 certified registered city voters to the city clerk’s office by the end of business Tuesday to appear on the ballot.
A preliminary election would be scheduled for Sept. 19 if more than three candidates are certified to run for a ward council seat.
