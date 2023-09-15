NEWBURYPORT — The four candidates running for the Ward 4 City Council seat agree the city needs regulations for short-term rental units but differ on how to make it happen, with one proposing a three-strike violation system, while another would like a ballot initiative.
Ward 4 City Councilor Christine Wallace announced over the summer she would not run for another two-year term, meaning one of four candidates, Nancy Caswell, Benjamin Harman, David Lanphear or Sean McDonald, will succeed her.
A preliminary election is being held Sept. 19, to half the number of candidates before the Nov. 7 municipal election.
Short-term rental units like those found on online platforms like Verbo and Airbnb are not allowed in the city.
Ward 3 City Councilor Heather Shand and Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley co-sponsored a zoning amendment last year that would have regulated the use of the units (excluding those on Plum Island).
But the measure failed to pass with at-large Councilors Bruce Vogel, Mark Wright, Afroz Khan and Connie Preston voting against, with Preston voicing her own concerns about additional rules for investor-owned properties.
The failed amendment would have required owners to provide off-street parking and live on their property for at least 183 days of the year, while also allowing renters to stay for a maximum of 32 days.
In February, Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid submitted an ordinance to the council that would impose a six-guest maximum occupancy in owner-occupied units and the homeowner would need to be in their primary residence if the unit is rented for more than 120 consecutive days.
Zeid’s proposal would also allow investor-owned properties on Plum Island and in the mixed-use, downtown residential area around State Street. Owner-occupied units on Plum Island would have a 12-guest maximum occupancy and the homeowner would not need to be present.
Lanphear said he would work with the rental platforms to ensure effective noise monitors and law enforcement notifications are in place. Violations would result in a three-strike system including fines, temporary removal and permanent bans.
“The city has the ability to remove hosting capabilities from a whole ward if a certain number and breadth of violations occur,” he said. “In this way, there is liability to the owner, risk shared by the platform, and pressure from other short-term rental providers to not ruin it for them as well.”
The city needs legislation on the matter, according to Lanphear, who added he would also like to see a percentage of revenues collected from short-term rental owners become a credit on their neighbors’ tax bills.
Caswell, who owns Brine restaurant on State Street, said she wouldn’t oppose placing a ballot question so the community could decide.
“I do realize that this will need to be a compromise between neighbors and the council,” she said. “The exercise in submitting application, registering with the city, paying the state tax and inspecting the property needs a fair workout. So I think we need to adopt a plan that is feasible to be successful with maybe even phases attached.”
Caswell said many residents rely on the supplemental income provided by a short-term rental unit and don’t necessarily want to be imposing on their neighbors by offering one.
“We can work it out together while using data from Airbnb,” she said.
Harman said the city needs enforceable short-term rental unit regulations while residents should have a mechanism to raise concerns when they arise.
“We need to be sure we have the proper staff and communication plans in place to educate the public and support the policy,” he said. “But doing nothing is not an option. I would like to see us find some middle ground and get a first version of the regulations passed, so we can measure and course correct where needed.”
Harman also said he doesn’t support investor-owned properties since they take away from the rental unit stock needed for working families and young people.
“Running them as STRUs only serves to increase rents,” he said. “Newburyport is a desirable destination and I want to see our local businesses profit from that visitor traffic. But it doesn’t mean we should allow unregulated hotels to proliferate within our neighborhoods.”
McDonald also came out against investor-owned short-term rental units.
“As someone who was born and raised in Newburyport and is currently living in my childhood home, I have seen the housing costs double since moving back in 2012,” he said. “This has forced many longtime residents to leave and homes purchased by businesses for STRUs add to the affordable housing crunch. For this reason, I am against investor-owned STRUs. But I am in favor of regulation that allows people to use their homes, or units in their homes, on a part-time basis, so long as they live there and are present or nearby during the rentals.”
McDonald added that since short-term rental units are not allowed in the city, investors who purchased their units for the purpose of offering one have done so on faulty grounds.
Both McDonald and Harman also said they would defer to Zeid when it comes to regulations on Plum Island.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
