Warrant issued for man accused of sending sex videos

SALISBURY — An arrest warrant was issued for a Louisiana man charged with sending sexually graphic videos to a person he thought was a 13-year-girl but actually was an undercover Salisbury police officer.
Aaron Clark, 39, of Shreveport failed to show for his arraignment Wednesday in Newburyport District Court after being charged with sending and distributing obscene matter to a minor. That prompted Judge Peter Doyle to issue a warrant for Clark’s arrest.
Court documents allege Clark sent three videos of a man performing a sexual act to then-Salisbury Detective Keith Forget on three dates in December and January through the chat app Kik Messenger. Forget has since been promoted to sergeant and another officer was assigned as the department’s detective.
Clark, according to Forget’s report, sent the first video to Forget’s persona, which “depicts a young female child as the account user,” on Dec. 11.
“I had no contact with this Kik user before,” Forget wrote in his report.
Forget, posing as a 13-year-old girl, then contacted the Kik user, who called himself “a.c.” Clark responded and began chatting with Forget.
“I then disclosed my age to Clark by stating ‘I am 13 n from Mass,” Forget wrote in his report. “Clark acknowledged my name and age disclosure and replied ‘oh, nice to meet you.’”
Kik Messenger is known by law enforcement as a chat site where sexual predators will work to convince children to send sexually exploitive images and videos.
“I have conducted numerous past child exploitation investigations on Kik that have been accepted by the Essex County district courts, superior court and the District of Massachusetts federal court for prosecution,” Forget wrote in his report.
A few weeks later, on Dec. 31, Clark sent another sexually graphic video depicting the same act to Forget’s persona. Clark also sent Forget a photograph of a man’s genitals on the same day.
Clark sent more texts and another explicit video to Forget on Jan. 3. After that date, Clark stopped all messages.
Forget was able to track down Clark’s internet protocol number by issuing subpoenas to Kik and and his internet provider. With the IP address, Forget learned Clark lived in Shreveport. Forget then contacted Louisiana authorities, who provided him with Clark’s driver’s license photo.
“The image in the driver’s license photograph was a match to the images that were on the Kik account of ‘a.c.” Forget wrote in his report.
Based on the matching photographs and the IP address, Forget charged Clark soon after, according to his report.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
