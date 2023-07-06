NEWBURYPORT — In a strongly worded statement, U.S. senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, along with U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, are demanding more answers from Seqens/PCI Synthesis related to the May 4 fatal chemical explosion there.
The letter, signed by all three Democratic legislators Thursday, states that the company’s owners still have much explaining to do in terms of what caused the deadly blast, along with the company’s lengthy history of violations and fines.
“Today, we are left with more questions than answers and remain deeply concerned about your company’s ability to operate safely in the commonwealth,” the letter states. “Newburyport residents have voiced frustrations with your company’s response to the May 4 explosion, including uncertainty about the adequacy of employment accommodations made for the surviving workers.”
Sixty-two-year-old Jack O’Keefe of Methuen was killed and four other workers injured after the chemical explosion inside the Opportunity Way pharmaceutical plant. The blast was so violent that an enormous vat was shot through the roof landing dozens of feet away.
The company was quickly hit with a cease-and-desist order from the city. Shortly thereafter, the congressional delegation sent a joint letter to Seqens/PCI Synthesis demanding answers about the explosion and the facility’s history of serious and repeated safety violations.
Company officials wrote back to the federal legislators, addressing the steps it has taken since those violations. They also revealed that the vessel involved in the May 4 explosion contained Dekon, a chemical regularly produced at the facility.
But federal legislators remained unsatisfied, prompting Thursday’s follow-up letter to the company’s Managing Director Baoguo Huang. The new letter asks whether Seqens/PCI Synthesis has been in contact with O’Keefe’s family, as well as the four injured employees, and if it has any plans to open another chemical plant in Massachusetts.
Huang has until July 12 to reply.
Seqens/PCI Synthesis responded to the federal legislators’ most recent letter in an email to The Daily News, stating it remains committed to determining the cause of the explosion.
“As we have done since this incident occurred, we are cooperating with the relevant state and federal agencies in the ongoing investigation and are continuing to provide information to the congressional delegation and local officials,” the statement reads.
Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon said he welcomed the legislators’ efforts to ensure the company provides more information and secures the safety of area businesses and residents.
“This letter echoes the concerns we have heard from residents and others and we appreciate their work to get answers,” Reardon said.
The company must also tell the legislators if it has contacted neighboring businesses and public and private property owners to confirm that no property sustained damage or negative impacts from the explosion, and to commit to funding all-necessary remediation.
The letter goes on to demand that Seqens/PCI Synthesis must fund any remediation and cleanup deemed necessary by an ongoing state Department of Environmental Protection monitoring of soil, water and air samples.
Seqens/PCI Synthesis must also provide an update on the investigation into the cause of the explosion and the operational status of the Newburyport facility; describe the history of the corporate ownership and structure of its Leominster and Newburyport facilities; and describe and explain the Dekon manufacturing process.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued the company a notice highlighting multiple violations that have the potential to lead to chemical fires or explosions at the Newburyport facility.
Local residents have voiced their frustrations about Seqens/PCI Synthesis’ response to the explosion, including uncertainty about the adequacy of employment accommodations made for the surviving workers, according to the letter, which also questions the company’s ability to operate safely in the state.
“With your company’s lax – even deadly – safety record across facilities, we must understand why the May 4 explosion happened and how to prevent another from occurring,” the letter reads.
Seqens/PCI Synthesis was the subject of three major violations with federal agencies since 2006, when the Environmental Protection Agency accused the company (then known as Polycarbon Industries Inc.) of violating numerous requirements of federal and state hazardous waste laws at the Newburyport facility.
Among the violations were: failure to comply with tank and air emission standards; failure to conduct personal training; and failure to separate incompatible waste.
The company also agreed to pay a $50,210 fine to the EPA, as well as spend $152,000 on projects to protect human health and the environment in 2019, after an inspection of the plant showed it was violating federal and state hazardous waste laws in 2017.
Seqens/PCI Synthesis was also hit with a $4,950 fine from OSHA in 2015 for a “serious” violation involving 23 people. The company would, however, only end up paying $2,970 after filing an appeal.
The federal legislators also wrote that they were told Seqens/PCI Synthesis experienced an explosion that blew the roof off a building at its polycarbon industry facility in Leominster which resulted in employees being burned in 1997, as well as a 2005 explosion that blew the roof off the building and caved in a wall. The explosion resulted in the facility’s closure.
Locally, Reardon said he spoke to the Building Department and was told Seqens/PCI Synthesis is still slowly taking the affected portion of the building apart.
“They are working very methodically,” he said. “Any potential evidence they find, or something that might lead to another problem in the building, is taken away, which is why I think this is such a slow process. Once that demolition is officially done, then there will be decisions made. But, as far as the investigation, they haven’t really gotten anywhere yet.”
The mayor also said he has been keeping an eye on the remaining Newburyport employees of Seqens/PCI Synthesis, who he said still have jobs.
“I was told they were two people who were given an opportunity to come back to work but they didn’t,” he said. “I also talked to somebody who had been working there but was placed in another business in the industrial park. Others have also been given a chance to work at their other facilities.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
