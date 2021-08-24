NEWBURYPORT — Infrastructure, child care and the filibuster were on the mind of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren when she came to the city Tuesday evening.
The Massachusetts Democrat held a meet-and-greet event that saw about 200 people turn out at the Custom House Maritime Museum.
“It’s summer and this is democracy,” Warren said.
The senator quickly spoke of U.S. plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by Aug. 31.
“President (Joe) Biden is right to bring American troops home, period,” Warren said. “The American military is the finest on earth. They do everything that we ask of them to do and more. But the problem of Afghanistan cannot be solved by the military.”
She said former President Donald Trump negotiated a deal with the Taliban that left Biden in the position of having to make a tough decision.
“Either he follows through and pulls our troops out or he has to put thousands more in in order to fight an increasingly aggressive Taliban,” she said. “The idea that somehow the United States could hold Afghanistan with a couple of thousand of troops is just magical thinking and we have had too much magical thinking in Afghanistan.”
Warren also focused on the infrastructure bill making its way through the U.S. Senate.
She said the plan consists of two parts — a $1 trillion roads, bridges, water, sewage and broadband package that has received bipartisan support. The second portion would account for $3.5 trillion in spending on child care, universal prekindergarten, home- and community-based care, expansion of Medicare, and efforts to fight climate change.
“Why do you have something in two parts? Because it is Washington and it has a lot of politics in it as well,” Warren said.
Warren gave The Daily News an exclusive interview before Tuesday night’s event and said she is optimistic the infrastructure package would pass.
“This is a kind of piece-together method of making this work but the need is enormous and people recognize that,” Warren said. “People also talk about how big the price tag is on the infrastructure bill and they are right. It is a big price tag. But, the reason the number is so big in part is because our country has been underinvested in infrastructure for decades now.”
Warren also told The Daily News that the infrastructure package could potentially address combined sewage overflows in the Merrimack River.
“Right now, the part that I am working on is how to get more money available to the communities that need to upgrade their water and sewage infrastructure,” Warren said. “That is what this big, combined infrastructure bill is.”
Federal funding for sand replenishment in Newburyport and Salisbury could also be coming to the area through the environmental resilience portion of the infrastructure bill, according to Warren.
“I think the odds are good (that the bill will pass) because it only takes 50 votes,” Warren said. “So we need every Democrat and the Republicans have announced that, across the board, not a single one will vote for any part of the $3.5 trillion package. But it only takes 50 votes and we have 50 Democrats. So, if we hold our Democrats together, we can get this done.”
Warren also advocated for forgiving $50,000 in student loan debt per student during the public question-and-answer session when she took questions from members of the audience who signed up through a lottery.
One audience member who simply identified himself as “Valdez” spoke in Spanish and asked the senator through an interpreter if she could help him with his immigration situation.
The senator became emotional when she told him to get in touch with her office.
“One of the things that we are trying to do with this reconciliation package is immigration reform,” Warren said. “I spoke today with the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee where the jurisdiction is for this and we talked about this. This is a challenge because of all of the technical rules of the Senate. Does it fit under reconciliation or do you have to do a freestanding bill?”
A freestanding bill would require 60 votes in the Senate and 50 Democrats who would be willing to get rid of the filibuster.
“I know at least one,” Warren joked. “In fact, I know 48 that doesn’t get us to 50, which is what we need.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
