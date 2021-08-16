NEWBURYPORT — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign last year, is expected to appear Tuesday at the Custom House Museum at 25 Water St.
What is being billed as a “meet and greet” with the state’s senior senator begins at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Warren Democrats who are “voters, candidates, and leaders who believe in the power of bold, inclusive reform to root out corruption in government and put power in the hands of the people,” according to the group’s website.
