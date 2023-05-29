The month of June is known for many exciting happenings — high school graduations, weddings, the arrival of summer, fairs, markets and much more. It can be a hectic month as the school year wraps up, summer vacation plans come together and the tourist season begins.
It is a good idea to be aware of the special events happening in your community, so you are not surprised with a detour or delay. It can be frustrating when you get caught up in a traffic jam, but being able to use an alternate route can save a lot of stress. Just about anything can be found online today; take a moment or two and check out those upcoming events.
I also wanted to mention another occurrence, which seems to pop up around this time of year: door-to-door solicitors. While most of those door knockers or doorbell ringers are legitimately selling a product or service, you must be careful with any encounter at your front door.
Some register with the police department as required but the scammers never do. We learn at an early age to be cautious with strangers and while most are good people, there are dangerous strangers in every community. Most of the scams today can be found on the internet or telephone but they can still happen in person. The best practice is to avoid answering the door in the first place but since most of us are friendly, it can be natural to engage a conversation.
The most common door-to-door scams involve leftover materials from another job (hot top), an offer to do some yard work, perform maintenance on your home (roofing, painting, carpentry) or to provide a free inspection of an appliance. Given the shortage and availability of skilled workers and the escalating cost of materials, it can be very tempting to accept a “great deal.”
Unfortunately, it can also become very costly after shoddy work is performed, subpar materials are used or false claims of an injury are made. I recall one incident several years ago when a homeowner had their driveway sealed by someone who just showed up at the door. The contractor used old motor oil, which did not cover the area correctly and did not dry like typical sealer. Of course, these scammers never provide legitimate business documentation and usually move on quickly.
Amesbury High School seniors are scheduled to enter the world this Friday, with a ceremony at Landry Stadium. It is always nice to see a new group of adults start the next chapter of their lives and I wanted to wish all the graduates the best. Entering the world today can be overwhelming and challenging. Confrontation has replaced compromise, we over-rely and overreact to social media, decades old issues remain unresolved and prices continue to soar. Trying to solve all the world’s problems may seem impossible but hopefully these graduates will contribute to a solution.
In the words of Casey Kasem, “keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the stars.” Never allow someone to dash your dreams and realize anything is possible with hard work and dedication. Of course, as you depart the city of Amesbury, remember a little piece of your history will always be a part of our community; Congratulations to the Class of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.