GROVELAND — The middle and high school buildings, as well as the central office for the Pentucket Regional School District, will be closed Friday due to a water break.
Students at the two schools will switch to remote learning for the day while district officials seek to find the break's source beneath 20 Main St. near the middle school exit.
In an email to The Daily News on Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said water is coming into the middle school, but a cause had not been determined.
He said it is "likely a corroded pipe" under the road and until workers dig down to find it, he will not know the exact cause or the extent of the damage.
At this point, it is not clear how much work will need to be done or its apparent cost, Bartholomew said.
In a video posted to his Twitter account, Bartholomew pointed out from where the water appears to be coming. To view it, visit https://twitter.com/PentucketRSD/status/1326957467591471107.
