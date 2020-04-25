NEWBURYPORT -- Mayor Donna Holaday has authorized the city not to turn on water to summer homes on Plum Island in order to protect city staff from the coronavirus.
Holaday said the decision will remain in place until Gov. Charlie Baker’s statewide stay-at-home guidelines are lifted. The guidelines are in place through May 4.
Newburyport controls the water and sewer system for all of Plum Island, so residents of the Newbury side of the island are also affected.
She explained on Friday that the decision was made to prevent municipal employees from coming into contact with people traveling from out of state.
“This would require Department of Public Services staff to enter the homes of people who are coming from New York, Florida and other hotbeds. We have to keep our staff safe,” said Holaday.
Similar orders have been enacted in many other area communities with seasonal residents, including Salisbury.
“This isn't something we did lightly, this is happening everywhere,” said Holaday. “I think this was a good decision that all of the area town managers and mayors have made. I know some people are very unhappy but I’m not going to put staff at risk.”
Holaday said the city will await direction from the state about stay-at-home restrictions. Once they are lifted, she said, seasonal Plum Island residents may begin scheduling appointments with the Department of Public Services to have their water turned on.
Earlier in the week, Holaday and Newbury officials eliminated all public parking on Plum Island except for residents to deter visitors who last week parked and walked to the beaches and down many of the narrow lanes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.