Water heater flood delays charter school start

NEWBURYPORT — River Valley Charter School had to delay its first day of school by at least a week after a faulty mechanism in a hot water heater caused flooding on the first floor of the building.
School Director Jonnie Lyn Evans issued a letter to families Tuesday, explaining the situation and setting a goal to open the school Sept. 7.
The problem was discovered Aug. 22 when some teachers and administrators were at the school, preparing their classrooms and offices ahead of the 2021-22 school year. One teacher noticed water seeping into her classroom.
A mechanism in the hot water heater, which is 3 years old and located on the first floor, failed and "caused hundreds of gallons of water to flow out of the boiler," Evans said.
Water flooded into the middle school great room, the learning center, humanities and English classrooms, three bathrooms, four administrative offices, the locker area, the school counselor's office and the first floor hallway.
Evans said subcontractors are working to replace threads on the heating element inside the water heater.
They will also elevate the water heater and place a pan underneath, connected to a drain, to prevent future trouble "should it leak or should anything else happen," she said.
Servpro spent several days at the school last week, cleaning up the water with dryers and dehumidifiers. A shipment of new carpet should arrive this week.
The school was working with subcontractors to evaluate the damage and ensure the building is safe for students and staff.
"We're crossing our fingers that we get it all done and ready to go for Sept. 7," Evans said.
The school director did not yet have estimates last week for how much the flood will cost.
In some rooms, the water was a couple of inches deep.
"It had probably been going on for a number of hours, but it could have been much worse if nobody had been in on the weekend," Evans said.
Despite those challenges, Evans said school leaders are excited to kick off another year.
Last year, in response to the pandemic, the charter school used outdoor spaces for classrooms. This helped limit the number of people in the building.
Outdoor sites used were Maple Crest Farm in West Newbury, Beech Hill Farm in Amesbury, Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury and both the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge and PITA Hall on Plum Island.
Due to an "overwhelmingly positive" response, the school has since decided to move forward with a pilot of what it calls "place-based education," Evans said. Officials changed the name because they felt "outdoor education" might imply on a focus on wilderness and survival.
Evans said the use of outdoor spaces is simply a way to get students into another environment.
Last year, teachers found that some students excelled in spaces outside the classroom.
"What we've done as an effort of desperation to deal with the pandemic, in trying to make sure that children were in school, just taught us a lot about something that I think we knew deep down in our hearts — having kids learn outdoors can be just as valuable as some of what they learn indoors," she said.
The school will use Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm and Maple Crest Farm this year.
Students in fourth through sixth grades will be at a site for one day a week for three weeks at a time, and students in first through third grades will be at a site for one day every four weeks.
The school is also partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Merrimack Valley in Salisbury for after-school care.
Other new programs include a foreign language pilot at the middle school level and an effort to ramp up the use of strings instruments for students in fourth through sixth grades.
The charter school has previously offered foreign language in various forms, but the new program hopes to better prepare students for entering high school. The languages offered will be Spanish, German and computer coding.
For the instruments program, fourth-graders will learn ukulele and fifth-graders will learn violin. Once students reach sixth grade, they will have the opportunity to continue learning about strings instruments, if they so choose.
