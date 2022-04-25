WEST NEWBURY — An aging service saddle once again triggered a water main break on Bridge Street. Superintendent Michael Gootee reports that the water service at 71 Bridge St. broke off the water main last Thursday leaving approximately 90% of residents on the road and on nearby Hickory Lane without water for about 6 hours.
“This was due to the age of the saddle that connects the water service to the water main. The water main was several feet into the road that needed to be excavated,” said Gootee.
In the past year the Water Department has coped with five water main issues, where typically it averages three per year. In late afternoon on Jan. 23, a break altered service for all residents on Bridge Street and a few on Albion Lane as the Water Department and others worked late into the night on an 8-hour repair job. Less than two weeks later, on Feb. 3, a water main on Pleasant Street had the crew toiling overnight again –this time during an emerging winter storm.
“This type of periodic failure is inevitable in an aging water system, and we are fortunate that our hardworking Water, DPW and public safety crews responded to and resolved the issue,” said Town Manager Angus Jennings about the January break.
While West Newbury is not alone in facing challenges related to aging water systems, the size of the local system and the limited number of ratepayers supporting it make the town even more vulnerable. Estimates for water main replacements anticipated in years to come include in excess of $12 million to replace or re-line over 38,000 linear feet of piping. Some sections of main replacement fall into the category of long-term needs; while others are more pressing, the superintendent reported.
Thanks to funding approved at last fall’s Special Town Meeting, engineering for the next phase of water main replacements — on Church and Prospect Streets — is underway. Jennings anticipates seeking funding to complete the project for these two roadways at the Special Town Meeting this fall. The town and the Water Department are pursuing state and federal grants and reduced-interest state loans. Still, Jennings says it’s inevitable that most costs will be borne locally. West Newbury’s water rates are already among the highest in the region.
Election update, water commissioner news
The Board of Water Commissioner must find a replacement for Gootee who plans to retire on Oct. 14 after 24 years heading the Water Department.
Jack Duggan of Meetinghouse Hill Road is likely to join incumbents Bob Janes and Larry Corcoran on the Water Commission next month. A resident since 1996, Duggan is an associate dean of the School of Science and Technology at Endicott College in Beverly and a state registered Environmental Engineer who has worked in the environmental field for 39 years. He has stated previously that he views West Newbury’s water system as a vital asset to all residents — important for both quality of life and public safety. “As a Water Commissioner, I will be committed to ensuring this asset is properly maintained as necessary to serve the town and its residents,” Duggan said earlier this month. Incumbent Dick Cushing had intended to defend his 3-year seat on the Water Board against Duggan’s challenge, but had to drop out of the race due to health issues.
Polls are open at the Town Annex, 379 Main St. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Monday, May 2. Voters will fill 12 municipal seats on the Annual Ballot. No candidate is running for an open seat for Park and Recreation Commissioner, which means it may be filled via a write-in campaign. Voters will also consider a ballot question asking if the town should opt out of charging an excise tax on certain agricultural assets. The statute authorizes the Assessors to impose an excise tax on farm machinery, farm equipment, farm animals, and fowl. A “YES” vote would prohibit the town from charging farmers this tax.
