Water remain repaired at Pentucket Middle School

GROVELAND — The town’s Water and Sewer Department, with assistance from East Coast Excavating, repaired a break in an old water main at Pentucket Regional Middle School on Friday.
The water main break was discovered Thursday afternoon on the Groveland side of the school district’s property at 20 Main St.
Students at the middle and high schools switched to a remote learning schedule Friday while district officials looked into the water break.
The old water main has long been a problem for the district, which owns the water infrastructure on the campus. Another break took place on Jan. 15, 2019, less than 50 feet away from where the break occurred last week.
New water mains are being installed as part of the new middle-high school building project.
“This water main has been a known problem on the Pentucket property for several years, but thankfully it will no longer be a problem once the new school buildings are completed,” Water and Sewer Department Superintendent Colin Stokes said in a statement.
The break did not affect water service in any other part of town.
For more information, questions or concerns, call the Groveland Water and Sewer Department office at 978-556-7200.
