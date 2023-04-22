NEWBURYPORT — A watercolor workshop takes place Tuesday, May 2, at 6 p.m. in the Newburyport Public Library program room. Registration is required.
Instructed by Brooke Lambert, attendees will be introduced to painting with watercolor, including techniques in color mixing, observational painting, and composition. At their own pace attendees will learn how to paint still-life using watercolor in a relaxed and welcoming environment.
This class will cover wet on wet and wet on dry techniques, masking, pressing, shading and light techniques, ink washes, and pattern making. Participants will come away from this class with many beautiful watercolor paintings and a greater understanding and appreciation for the medium of watercolor.
This class is suitable for beginners and can be adjusted for all levels of experience. The class is limited to 15 students
This event is intended for adults. Register on the library’s website (newburyportpl.org) or by calling 978-465-4428. If you sign up and cannot make it, please call the same number to cancel.
