NEWBURYPORT — Sixteen local and regional watercolorists will exhibit work at the Newburyport Art Association that will be on view to the public and available for sale from June 28 to July 9.
The artists are Muriel Angelil, Lisa Arcomano, Katie Cornog, George Darcy, Karen Fitzgerald, Elizabeth Bell, Marge McLaughlin, Mary Ann McCarthy McArdle, Perry McIntosh, Susan Murphy, Peggy Poppe, Nancy Powers, Mary Remillong, Christine Sanford, Joan Strauss and Veronica Wolfe.
The public can meet the artists at a free reception July 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be light refreshments.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The hours will be extended to 7 p.m. on July 9. The NAA is at 65 Water St.
