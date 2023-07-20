Part of Yankee Homecoming, the Waterfront Morning Workout Series is a sponsored event by Anna Jaques Hospital that is free to the public. Start each day of Yankee Homecoming off right by meeting down on the waterfront to get some physical activity.
Sunday, July 30, 9:15 a.m., The Mom Comm
Family Bootcamp. Fitness and fun for the whole family to keep you moving, sweating and laughing together. All ages are welcome. Bring your own mats and water.
Monday, July 31, 8 a.m., Awake Minds
Join Meghan Leighton from Awake Minds: Yoga & Conscious Living for an all levels vinyasa yoga class that includes poses and breathwork to support refreshment and coolness in summer months – based on yoga and Ayurveda (yoga’s sister science) recommendations for the summertime. Bring a mat, towel, and water bottle.
Monday, July 31, 9:15 a.m., YMCA of the North Shore
Fit for Life. This class is designed for anyone looking for a gentle approach to fitness. By incorporating low impact cardio movements and light strength training, work together to improve balance and mobility, all while increasing overall strength.
Tuesday, Aug. 1, 6 a.m., Hot Asana Power Yoga
This yoga flow is for all levels. Instructors will pair the flow with their unique beat and rhythm, which will change throughout the week. Bring a yoga mat, water and an open mind and heart.
Tuesday, Aug. 1, 8 a.m., Fuel
This 45-minute class is designed to tone and tighten through various strength-based exercises and a little heart pumping cardio. This class will focus on core, lower and upper body, sculpting and a necessary stretch at the end. Using a combination of resistance equipment (loop bands) and body weight, Fuel will strengthen major muscle groups while keeping things fun and functional.
Tuesday, Aug. 1, 9:15 a.m., The Mom Comm
Stroller Bootcamp: A full-body workout using a stroller. We will combine strength, cardio, and core together with your babe in tow. Little ones can stay in the stroller during class; older kids are welcome to come out and participate. Bring your own toys, snacks and entertainment for them. Bring your mat and water. Prenatal and postnatal modifications will be provided. All fitness levels are welcome.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 6 a.m., Kin Fitness
Bootcamp for all levels: All the classic cardio, strength, core exercises you know mixed into the perfect combo to keep you on your toes – always challenging, always fun. Exercises will be modified for different fitness levels as needed. Bring water and a yoga mat.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 8 a.m., Fuel
Fuel to Go band class: This 45-minute class is designed to tone and tighten through various strength-based exercises and a little heart pumping cardio. This class will focus on core, lower and upper body, sculpting and a necessary stretch at the end. Using a combination of resistance equipment (loop bands) and body weight, Fuel will strengthen major muscle groups while keeping things fun and functional.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 9:15 a.m. YWCA of Greater Newburyport
Yoga/Barre Fusion. This multilevel class is appropriate for all fitness levels. It incorporates low impact barre and strengthening exercises along with favorite yoga poses and stretches. Bring yoga mat and a light set of weights.
Thursday, Aug. 3, at 6 a.m., Kin Fitness
Cardio for all levels. Focus on heart health, stamina, and endurance with high intensity interval training – quick, intense bursts of exercise, followed by short active recovery periods, paired with low intensity movements performed for a moderate amount of time. Bring water and a yoga mat.
Thursday, Aug. 3, at 8 a.m., Hot Asana Power Yoga
This yoga flow is for all levels. Instructors will pair the flow with their unique beat and rhythm, which will change throughout the week. Bring a yoga mat, water and an open mind and heart.
Thursday, Aug. 3, at 9:15 a.m., YMCA of the North Shore
Muscle and Mat: This class is a combination of resistance training and fundamental core strength and conditioning. All levels welcome.
Friday, Aug. 4, at 8 a.m. Riverside Yoga
Move slowly into basic yoga postures while emphasizing breath work and simplicity. The class will include seated stretches, standing postures, and long cool-down into savasana. This class welcomes beginners and anyone wishing to balance their regular more vigorous yoga practice or exercise with a softer, mindful class. Appropriate for all levels.
Friday, Aug. 4, at 9:15 a.m., Pure Bare
Pure Barre is a full-body, ballet-barre-based workout. The 50-minute class features low-impact movements that focus on tightening and toning your core, glutes and arms. Bring a mat, water bottle, and a set of light hand weights.
Saturday, Aug. 5, at 8 a.m. – Hot Asana Power Yoga
This yoga flow is for all levels. Instructors will pair the flow with their unique beat and rhythm, which will change throughout the week. Bring a yoga mat, water and an open mind and heart.
Sunday, Aug. 6, at 8 a.m. Riverside Yoga
Move slowly into basic yoga postures while emphasizing breath work and simplicity. The class will include seated stretches, standing postures, and long cool-down into savasana. This class welcomes beginners and anyone wishing to balance their regular more vigorous yoga practice or exercise with a softer, mindful class. Appropriate for all levels.
