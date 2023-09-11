NEWBURYPORT — Parking near the waterfront has become stressful lately for residents, business owners and visitors.
But the most affected demographic may be local senior citizens, especially those with mobility issues, who are fearful that their access to the boardwalk, the downtown and the Merrimack River may be curtailed.
Recognizing this, Mayor Sean Reardon wants to give local seniors a chance to relax by offering a free Council on Aging shuttle to the area beginning Thursday.
Reardon wanting to help makes sense considering the parking crunch became acute after the $6 million Market Landing Park project began last month. The project forced the temporary closure of more than 250 parking spots, including prime spots near the waterfront, to make way for more green space.
The free shuttles will leave from the Newburyport Senior/Community Center on High Street each Thursday at 10 a.m. and will return to the boardwalk two hours later for a return ride.
If proven popular, Reardon said they will run on Tuesday mornings as well.
“Ideally, we would love to do a morning and afternoon shuttle, if there is interest,” he said. “You could go down there for an hour or so in the morning and the shuttle will bring you back. Then, you might have a shuttle going down there between 2:30 or 3 p.m. and it would then pick you up at 4 p.m. Just to give people who like to spend a part of their day down there an opportunity.”
Clipper Way resident Ann Marie Baia said she thinks the waterfront shuttle is a great idea.
“Right now, I drive up to Seabrook because I can’t get a parking space in the downtown,” she said. “But coming here to the Senior Center is pretty easy. There are plenty of parking spaces and you don’t have to park against the curb.”
With the second phase of the $5.3 million waterfront bulkhead repair project set to begin this fall, Reardon wants seniors to know he’s heard their complaints.
“Growing up here, I know what a big deal it is for our senior population to hang out down on the boardwalk,” he said. “My grandfather loved to head out to the boardwalk when he was retired and there were always the same people sitting in the same spots. So, I get how important it is.”
The Council on Aging has two buses available for local seniors and also acquired a new minivan last week thanks to what Council on Aging Director Paula Burke said was a $45,000 earmark in a recent state budget obtained by former state Sen. Diana DiZoglio.
Reardon said he spoke with Burke about the possibility of running some shuttles from the Senior/Community Center to the boardwalk and she was onboard right away.
“We’re already doing rides for seniors, so we’ll use the buses we already have,” Reardon said. “This would allow seniors the opportunity to park at the Senior/Community Center and get dropped off right at the boardwalk.”
Burke called the waterfront shuttle a pilot program that will be used to evaluate interest.
“We will look to see where the demand is and adapt from that,” she said. “We also realize we will have to adjust to the season as well. Demand may go down in colder weather in January, February and March. But people may want to go down and shop for the holidays. So it will be a constantly evolving program.”
Baia said the waterfront shuttle will be an excellent service for her neighbors.
“There are plenty of people in my neighborhood who don’t drive and this would be great for them,” she said. “The Council and Aging could pick them up, bring them to the senior center and bring them downtown.”
